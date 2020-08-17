Left Menu
Players will have to deliver 'top performance' against PSG: RB Leipzig sporting director ahead of CL clash

Ahead of the Champions League semi-final clash against Paris Saint Germain (PSG), RB Leipzig Sporting director Markus Krosche praised the French side and said his players will have to deliver a 'top performance' to progress to the final of the competition.

ANI | Lisbon | Updated: 17-08-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 18:39 IST
RB Leipzig logo . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Champions League semi-final clash against Paris Saint Germain (PSG), RB Leipzig Sporting director Markus Krosche praised the French side and said his players will have to deliver a 'top performance' to progress to the final of the competition. "Paris have a lot of individual talent, there's no question about it. They have a lot of fast players who are strong in duels and always look to take advantage of that. However, everyone here is looking forward to the game and the players know that they have to put in a top performance as a team and that each individual must push themselves to their limit," the club's official website quoted Krosche as saying.

RB Leipzig had secured a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid on August 14 to secure a spot in the semi-final of Champions League. Krosche also exuded confidence in Julian Nagelsmann saying that the manager will come up with the 'right plan' to give RB Leipzig the best chance of winning the game.

"I am confident that Julian Nagelsmann will create the right plan to give us the best chance of winning the game. We will do everything we can to get to the final and will fight right to the very end," he said. RB Leipzig will take on PSG on August 19 in Lisbon. (ANI)

