Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man City to honor David Silva with statue outside stadium

Silva, who is widely regarded as one of City's greatest ever players, played his last game for the English team in the 3-1 loss to Lyon in the Champions League quarterfinals on Saturday.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 17-08-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 20:34 IST
Man City to honor David Silva with statue outside stadium

Manchester City will recognize David Silva's 10-year career at the club by building a statue in honor of the Spanish playmaker at the Etihad Stadium. Silva, who is widely regarded as one of City's greatest ever players, played his last game for the English team in the 3-1 loss to Lyon in the Champions League quarterfinals on Saturday. He is the only player to have been at the club for all of the trophies won under its Abu Dhabi ownership, starting with the FA Cup in 2011.

City said a statue of Silva has been commissioned and will be unveiled in 2021, along with one of former captain Vincent Kompany. A training field will also be dedicated to Silva at City's practice facility. City said it will immortalize “David's remarkable contribution to the 6-1 defeat of archrivals (Manchester) United in 2011,” during which he scored and set up Edin Dzeko with a superb volleyed assist.

“David Silva is a transformational player," City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said, "a quiet leader who has acted quietly and deliberately and inspired everyone around him, from the youngest academy player to his senior teammates over the past 10 years. “He has put a stamp on the team, on this club, its history and even the Premier League as a whole. In doing so he has been instrumental to the beautiful football philosophy you see today. He was the start of it.” Silva joined from Valencia after winning the World Cup with Spain in 2010 and made 436 appearances for City, winning four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and five English League Cups.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

TN BJP urges CM to allow Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations in state

The Tamil Nadu BJP unit on Monday urged Chief Minister K Palaniswami to allow Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations in the state, assuring that COVID-19 safety protocols, including doing away with processions, will be followed. Citing the pandemi...

Magic first up as Bucks begin title run

Giannis Antetokounmpo slightly raised his eyebrows when asked how he is handling entering the NBA playoffs with his Milwaukee Bucks as the favorites to win the championship. Were the favorites to win Antetokounmpo asked. Im not following me...

Trump defends U.S. Postal Service changes as Democrats mount pressure

President Donald Trump on Monday denied trying to undermine the Postal Services ability to handle a flood of mail-in ballots ahead of the November U.S. election, as Democrats in Congress set a Saturday vote on legislation to halt his policy...

Democrats to kick off convention with show of unity for Biden; some Republicans to speak

Democrats kick off a four-day virtual convention on Monday with a display of party unity for U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden and the broad coalition aiming to defeat Republican President Donald Trump in November. Bidens top primary ri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020