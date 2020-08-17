Left Menu
Soccer-Guangzhou Evergrande, Beijing top Chinese Super League groups

Wuhan Zall beat Chongqing Lifan 2-0 with Leo Baptistao assisting the first goal and scoring the second by controlling a cross before netting a volley to secure the three points. Jiangsu Suning's unbeaten start to the season ended with a 1-0 defeat by Shanghai Shenhua, who leapfrogged their opponents into second place.

Guangzhou Evergrande maintained their grip on top spot in Group A of the Chinese Super League (CSL) as striker Wei Shihao struck twice to guide the defending champions to a 3-1 victory over Henan Jianye, their fourth win in five games. Former Barcelona midfielder Paulinho opened the scoring for Fabio Cannavaro's side in the 42nd minute before Wei netted his fifth and sixth goals of the season in the second half to extend the Guangzhou side's advantage.

Fernando Karanga reduced the deficit for Henan in the 86th minute. Hebei CFFC bounced back from a loss last week to beat bottom side Tianjin Teda 2-0 and climb to fifth in Group B.

A towering header by Ricardo Goulart from Mohamed Turay's cross and a composed penalty from Marcao kept Hebei in the hunt for a playoff spot. Wuhan Zall beat Chongqing Lifan 2-0 with Leo Baptistao assisting the first goal and scoring the second by controlling a cross before netting a volley to secure the three points.

Jiangsu Suning's unbeaten start to the season ended with a 1-0 defeat by Shanghai Shenhua, who leapfrogged their opponents into second place. Colombian midfielder Giovanni Moreno marked his 200th CSL appearance with his 67th goal in the competition before Jiangsu substitute Huang Zichang's late effort was ruled out for offside.

Shenzhen endured another disappointing outing when they were beaten 2-0 by Shandong Luneng, with Graziano Pelle and Liu Binbin getting on the scoresheet. Shenzhen, who parted ways with Roberto Donadoni and named Jordi Cruyff as their new manager, are second bottom in Group A with three points, while Shandong remained fourth on 10 points.

Group B's unbeaten leaders Beijing Guoan were held to a 3-3 draw by Qingdao Huanghai. Beijing led 3-2 at halftime but Romain Alessandrini scored a 72nd-minute equaliser. Group B's second-placed team Shanghai SIPG had Marko Arnautovic's effort ruled out for offside and fell 1-0 down to Shijiazhuang before Brazilian forward Hulk scored in the second half to ensure the game ended 1-1.

