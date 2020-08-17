Sarita Devi tests positive for COVID-19

Former world champion boxer L Sarita Devi on Monday tested positive for COVID-19 along with her husband Thoiba Singh but both of them are asymptomatic. The couple is based in Imphal.

"Me and Sarita have tested positive. We are right now moving to a COVID-19 care facility in Imphal. Both of us have no symptoms at all," Thoiba told PTI over phone. Sarita is an Asian Games bronze-winner, besides being a five-time Asian Championships gold-medallist.

The 38-year-old is the second boxer to test positive for the virus after the legendary Dingko Singh. Dingko, an Asian Games gold-medallist, had recovered from the infection after enduring month-long hospitalisation.