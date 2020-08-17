Sarita Devi tests positive for COVID-19
Former world champion boxer L Sarita Devi on Monday tested positive for COVID-19 along with her husband Thoiba Singh but both of them are asymptomatic. Sarita is an Asian Games bronze-winner, besides being a five-time Asian Championships gold-medallist. The 38-year-old is the second boxer to test positive for the virus after the legendary Dingko Singh.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 21:02 IST
Former world champion boxer L Sarita Devi on Monday tested positive for COVID-19 along with her husband Thoiba Singh but both of them are asymptomatic. The couple is based in Imphal.
"Me and Sarita have tested positive. We are right now moving to a COVID-19 care facility in Imphal. Both of us have no symptoms at all," Thoiba told PTI over phone. Sarita is an Asian Games bronze-winner, besides being a five-time Asian Championships gold-medallist.
The 38-year-old is the second boxer to test positive for the virus after the legendary Dingko Singh. Dingko, an Asian Games gold-medallist, had recovered from the infection after enduring month-long hospitalisation.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sarita Devi
- Thoiba Singh
- Imphal
- Dingko Singh