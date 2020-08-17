Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaspal Rana gets his due, recommended for this year's Dronacharya Award

Rana was nominated by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) for the Dronacharya Award last year as well but was ignored, causing quite a flutter. It snowballed into a big controversy after India's only individual Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra criticised the selection panel for not picking the seasoned coach.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 21:52 IST
Jaspal Rana gets his due, recommended for this year's Dronacharya Award

Ignored last year, shooting legend Jaspal Rana on Monday found his name among the 13 coaches recommended for this year's Dronacharya award by the sports ministry's selection committee. Rana was nominated by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) for the Dronacharya Award last year as well but was ignored, causing quite a flutter.

It snowballed into a big controversy after India's only individual Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra criticised the selection panel for not picking the seasoned coach. The 43-year-old Rana, a multiple Asian Games gold-medallist marksman, is credited with grooming the likes of teen sensations Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Choadhary, and Anish Bhanwala into world-class shooters.

Besides, Rana hockey coaches Romesh Pathania and Jude Felix and wushu coach Kuldeep Pathania were also recommended for the award, a source close to the development told PTI. It has also been learnt that the awards selection committee recommended 15 names for the Dhayan Chand Award this year.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag and hockey stalwart Sardar Singh are part of the 12-member selection committee constituted by the sports ministry to select this year's winners. Also there in the panel is Paralympic silver-medallist Deepa Malik.

The other members of the committee include former table tennis player Monalisa Baruah Mehta, boxer Venkatesan Devarajan as well as sports commentator Manish Batavia and journalists Alok Sinha and Neeru Bhatia. The national sports awards are given away every year on August 29, the birth anniversary of hockey icon Dhyan Chand.

The panel also had representation from the Sports Ministry, including Sports Authority of India Director General Sandip Pradhan, Joint Secretary (Sports Development) L S Singh and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) CEO Rajesh Rajagopalan..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK government U-turns on England school exam grades after uproar

The British government bowed to public pressure over its school exam grading system, ditching an algorithm that downgraded the results awarded to students in England after their tests were canceled due to COVID-19. The government had faced ...

Belarus crisis: Top UN official concerned over torture allegations

Joanna Kazana-Wisniowiecki, the UN Resident Coordinator, has expressed serious concern over allegations of torture and other ill-treatment of people, including minors, who were detained after demonstrations connected to elections held on 9 ...

CBI books SEL Textiles Ltd, directors for cheating consortium of banks of Rs 1,530 cr

The CBI has booked Ludhiana-based SEL Textiles Ltd and its directors for allegedly cheating a consortium of 10 public sector banks to the tune of Rs 1,530 crore through diversion of funds using one of the companies whose name had reportedly...

Part of vacant building collapses in Mumbai, two hurt: BMC

A portion of a vacant building collapsed on the compound wall of an adjoining building in suburban Bandra here on Monday night, leaving two persons injured, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC official said. The building is located on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020