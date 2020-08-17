Left Menu
Development News Edition

CFL-Canadian Football League cancels 2020 season amid COVID-19 outbreak

Earlier this year Ambrosie warned that if the 2020 season was cancelled, the nine-team league's long-term future would be in jeopardy without a financial lifeline. The CFL asked the Canadian federal government for C$30 million ($22.74 million) and said it could need another C$120 million over the next two years if the most negative scenarios come true.

Reuters | Toronto | Updated: 17-08-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 22:40 IST
CFL-Canadian Football League cancels 2020 season amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Canadian Football League said on Monday it decided to cancel its entire 2020 season after failing to secure financing from the federal government to stage a shortened campaign amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The decision by the league, which was originally supposed to kick off in mid-June, follows weeks of working on a plan to salvage a shortened season that would have started in September and been held entirely in Manitoba.

"Our league governors decided today it is in the best long-term interests of the CFL to concentrate on the future," CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement. "We are absolutely committed to 2021, to the future of our league and the pursuit of our vision of a bigger, stronger, more global CFL."

Unlike large U.S.-based leagues like the National Football League, the CFL's biggest source of revenue comes from ticket sales rather than TV deals. Earlier this year Ambrosie warned that if the 2020 season was cancelled, the nine-team league's long-term future would be in jeopardy without a financial lifeline.

The CFL asked the Canadian federal government for C$30 million ($22.74 million) and said it could need another C$120 million over the next two years if the most negative scenarios come true. "Even with additional support, our owners and community-held teams would have had to endure significant financial losses to play in 2020," said Ambrosie said.

"Without it, the losses would be so large that they would really hamper our ability to bounce back strongly next year and beyond. The most important thing is the future of our league." The CFL's championship game is one of Canada's signature sporting events, a coast-to-coast party that is viewed as a unifying force in a country often divided by language and culture.

This year will mark the first year the CFL's championship Grey Cup trophy will not be presented since 1919. ($1 = 1.3195 Canadian dollars)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra DGP writes to TDP chief over telephone tapping allegations

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Gautam Sawang on Monday wrote to Telugu Desam Party TDP Chief and Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu over allegations made by him about telephone tapping. The DGP asked Naidu to submit the viola...

Prez nod to HRD Ministry name change

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday gave assent to the change in name of the Ministry of Human Resource Development MHRD as Ministry of Education, an official notification said. The name change was among the key recommendations of the draft...

Nigeria to reopen airports for international flights from Aug. 29

Nigeria will reopen its airports for international flights from Aug. 29, its aviation minister said on Monday.The airports have been closed since March 23 to all but essential international flights as part of the countrys efforts to combat ...

Trump says he'll send feds if NYC can't stop bloodshed

President Donald Trump is again threatening to send federal agents to New York City if local authorities dont stop a surge of violence that has left seven people dead and more than 50 people shot since Friday. Trump, whos running for re-ele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020