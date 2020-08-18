Left Menu
Yankees activate closer Chapman after bout with COVID-19

The New York Yankees activated closer Aroldis Chapman from the injured list on Monday after the pitcher's battle with COVID-19. The Yanks designated right-handed pitcher David Hale for assignment. Chapman, who was cleared to resume baseball activities on July 31, is available to pitch Monday night against the Boston Red Sox, manager Aaron Boone said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-08-2020 03:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Yankees)

Chapman, who was cleared to resume baseball activities on July 31, is available to pitch Monday night against the Boston Red Sox, manager Aaron Boone said. He has been working out and rehabbing at the team's alternate site in Scranton, Penn. Chapman, who is a six-time All-Star, was reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11.

Chapman, 32, owns a 33-26 record with 273 saves and a 2.23 ERA in 550 games over 10 seasons with the Cincinnati Reds (2010-15), Chicago Cubs (2016), and Yankees.

