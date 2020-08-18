Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hot Trail Blazers ready for top-seed Lakers

The Lakers enter the series as the top seed in the Western Conference but some believe the eighth-seeded Blazers, one of the hottest teams in the bubble, are a dangerous squad and a tough matchup, particularly with Lillard's recent tear. "I've been seeing everybody saying what we're going to do to the Lakers," said Lillard, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 05:27 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 05:27 IST
Hot Trail Blazers ready for top-seed Lakers

Damian Lillard has heard the chatter. He, too, believes the Portland Trail Blazers are more than up for the task of defeating the Los Angeles Lakers when the two teams collide in Game 1 of their opening-round Western Conference series Tuesday in the NBA bubble near Orlando. The Lakers enter the series as the top seed in the Western Conference but some believe the eighth-seeded Blazers, one of the hottest teams in the bubble, are a dangerous squad and a tough matchup, particularly with Lillard's recent tear.

"I've been seeing everybody saying what we're going to do to the Lakers," said Lillard, according to the Los Angeles Times. "The Lakers, they're the No. 1 seed in the West for a reason. They got the best player in the world on their team. But at the same time, we didn't fight as hard as we fought in the bubble to just say, all right, we're the eighth seed to go out there and just get beat up on. "We feel like we have a chance in a series against anybody in this league. We feel like we got a chance in this series."

For Portland to prevail, it would help if Lillard's outstanding play continues. His 31 points and 10 assists allowed the Blazers to advance to the playoffs Saturday with a 126-122 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in game. Lillard averaged 51.3 points in the three previous games before Saturday, including a career-high tying 61 points in a win over the Dallas Mavericks on Aug. 11. CJ McCollum contributed 29 points against Memphis despite playing with a non-displaced fracture in his back. Jusuf Nurkic played through the grief of his grandmother dying from COVID-19 and finished with 22 points, 21 rebounds and six assists, while Carmelo Anthony added 21 points for Portland.

And with hot-shooting Gary Trent Jr. off the bench the Blazers could be a handful. "Definitely not your typical eighth seed," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. "They've played at an elite level during this stretch in the bubble, at least offensive. We've got a ton of respect for obviously Dame and CJ and Nurkic but really for their whole team and their whole culture."

The Blazers were 1-2 against the Lakers during the regular season but Lillard was at his best in their last meeting, scoring 48 points by hitting seven 3-pointers with 10 assists and nine rebounds in a 127-119 victory during an emotional evening in Los Angeles on Jan. 31. It was the Lakers first game after the death of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. But that was more than six months ago.

"We know what time it is," said Lakers forward Danny Green, according to the Times. "We have a lot of vets on this team. You know, it's time to lock in and focus regardless of what's happened before the bubble, in the bubble up to this point. None of it matters. We have to be ready from the tip." The Lakers, who make their first playoff appearance in seven years, are 9-2 in playoff series all-time against the Blazers.

Portland advanced to the Western Conference Finals last season before they were swept by the Golden State Warriors. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Cardinals CB Alford out for season

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford will miss the entire 2020 season with a torn pectoral muscle, according to multiple reports. The injury happened during practice Sunday.Its the second consecutive missed season for the 31-year-old ...

Brazil's Guedes says he has the trust of President Bolsonaro

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Monday he has the full coincidence of President Jair Bolsonaro, but admitted that his job is difficult. Two sources close to Guedes told Reuters he has no intention of resigning, an attempt to quash ris...

Indian national held for crossing illegally into US from Canada

US Border Patrol agents have apprehended an Indian national who crossed into the United States from Canada on foot over the weekend. The person, whose name was not released by the federal agents, has now been removed from the country, a med...

Canadian Finance Minister Morneau resigns, says will seek top OECD job

Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced his resignation on Monday amid reports of friction with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and after coming under fire for his ties to a charity tapped to run a student grant program.Morneau said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020