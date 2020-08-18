Bote's pinch-hit homer helps Cubs split doubleheader

David Bote hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the top of the sixth inning, and the Chicago Cubs held on for a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night in the second game of a doubleheader. Willson Contreras also drove in a run for Chicago, which split the twin bill and snapped a four-game losing streak. Cubs reliever Duane Underwood Jr. (1-0) earned his first career victory with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Brad Miller hit two homers for St. Louis, which is in a grueling stretch of playing three doubleheaders in five days. Reliever Tyler Webb (0-1) drew the loss after giving up three runs in two-thirds of an inning. The game marked the first time the Cubs batted in the top of the first inning at Wrigley Field in the 106-year history of the ballpark. Chicago was listed as the road team because the game was rescheduled from the Aug. 7-9 series that would have taken place at Busch Stadium before the Cardinals had to change plans because of their COVID-19 outbreak.

Chicago scored four runs in the sixth to go on top 5-4. Contreras drove in the first run of the frame with a double to left field. Jason Heyward drew a walk to join Contreras on the bases before Bote -- as a pinch-hitter -- belted a three-run shot an estimated 434 feet to center for his third homer of the season. Cubs reliever Jeremy Jeffress pitched a scoreless ninth to notch his second save.

The Cubs opened the scoring in the first. Cardinals starter Alex Reyes walked the bases loaded with one out, and then he threw an errant pitch that was ruled as a passed ball against catcher Andrew Knizner. Anthony Rizzo scored easily on the play as Knizner struggled to find the ball behind the plate. St. Louis climbed on top 2-1 in the second. Matt Carpenter drew a leadoff walk, and Miller crushed a first-pitch fastball an estimated 420 feet to left-center field for his first home run with the Cardinals.

In the fourth, Miller and Max Schrock connected on back-to-back home runs to increase the Cardinals' lead to 4-1. Miller again homered to left-center field for his first multiple-homer game since Sept. 29, 2019 and Schrock pulled a ball over the wall in right field for his first career home run. --Field Level Media