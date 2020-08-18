Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bote's pinch-hit homer helps Cubs split doubleheader

David Bote hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the top of the sixth inning, and the Chicago Cubs held on for a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night in the second game of a doubleheader.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 08:26 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 08:26 IST
Bote's pinch-hit homer helps Cubs split doubleheader

David Bote hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the top of the sixth inning, and the Chicago Cubs held on for a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night in the second game of a doubleheader. Willson Contreras also drove in a run for Chicago, which split the twin bill and snapped a four-game losing streak. Cubs reliever Duane Underwood Jr. (1-0) earned his first career victory with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Brad Miller hit two homers for St. Louis, which is in a grueling stretch of playing three doubleheaders in five days. Reliever Tyler Webb (0-1) drew the loss after giving up three runs in two-thirds of an inning. The game marked the first time the Cubs batted in the top of the first inning at Wrigley Field in the 106-year history of the ballpark. Chicago was listed as the road team because the game was rescheduled from the Aug. 7-9 series that would have taken place at Busch Stadium before the Cardinals had to change plans because of their COVID-19 outbreak.

Chicago scored four runs in the sixth to go on top 5-4. Contreras drove in the first run of the frame with a double to left field. Jason Heyward drew a walk to join Contreras on the bases before Bote -- as a pinch-hitter -- belted a three-run shot an estimated 434 feet to center for his third homer of the season. Cubs reliever Jeremy Jeffress pitched a scoreless ninth to notch his second save.

The Cubs opened the scoring in the first. Cardinals starter Alex Reyes walked the bases loaded with one out, and then he threw an errant pitch that was ruled as a passed ball against catcher Andrew Knizner. Anthony Rizzo scored easily on the play as Knizner struggled to find the ball behind the plate. St. Louis climbed on top 2-1 in the second. Matt Carpenter drew a leadoff walk, and Miller crushed a first-pitch fastball an estimated 420 feet to left-center field for his first home run with the Cardinals.

In the fourth, Miller and Max Schrock connected on back-to-back home runs to increase the Cardinals' lead to 4-1. Miller again homered to left-center field for his first multiple-homer game since Sept. 29, 2019 and Schrock pulled a ball over the wall in right field for his first career home run. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-'We the People': broad coalition of voices at U.S. Democratic convention

The Democratic Party presented a parade of passionate speakers making the case for electing Joe Biden president of the United States on Monday, the first day of a virtual convention to formally nominate him as the partys nominee to face Pre...

Oracle enters race to buy TikTok's U.S. operations - FT

Oracle Corp has held preliminary talks with TikToks Chinese owner, ByteDance, and was seriously considering buying the apps operations in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Monday...

Terrorist arrested by security forces in J-K's Shopian

A newly recruited terrorist has been arrested by security forces from Maldera area of Shopian District, informed Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday. The police is yet to disclose the identity of the terrorist. Further investigation into th...

Cano, Alonso hit 2 homers apiece as Mets crush Marlins

Robinson Cano slugged a pair of two-run homers and Pete Alonso added two solo blasts, leading the New York Mets to a 11-4 win over the host Miami Marlins on Monday night. Cano, who is hitting .412, went 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Alonso went 3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020