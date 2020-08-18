Left Menu
DeBrusk, Bruins pile up rush of goals on Hurricanes

That put Boston at 0-for-3 on power plays. But the Bruins had the first 16 shots in the period, including DeBrusk's second and third goals of the postseason, Clifton's first goal of the month and Marchand's third goal of the playoffs.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 08:32 IST
Jake DeBrusk scored twice and the Boston Bruins racked up four goals in a span of less than seven minutes in the third period to wipe out a two-goal deficit and defeat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in Game 4 on Monday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The Bruins hold a 3-1 series lead going into Game 5 on Wednesday.

Brad Marchand notched the go-ahead goal with 8:20 remaining, just 90 seconds after Connor Clifton's tying goal. DeBrusk posted the first and final goals for Boston. Justin Williams, Jordan Martinook and Teuvo Teravainen scored for the Hurricanes.

Boston goalie Jaroslav Halak, who was in his second game since the weekend announcement that starting goalie Tuukka Rask was opting out of the playoffs because of personal reasons, made 16 saves. Carolina goalie James Reimer stopped 29 shots.

The Bruins finally scored on their 24th shot of the game when DeBrusk converted with 12:34 remaining. The Hurricanes never recovered. The Hurricanes began the third period by completing a successful penalty kill. That put Boston at 0-for-3 on power plays.

But the Bruins had the first 16 shots in the period, including DeBrusk's second and third goals of the postseason, Clifton's first goal of the month and Marchand's third goal of the playoffs. Still, Carolina's first shot of the period resulted in Teravainen's goal with 1:27 remaining.

It was just the second time in 10 situations that the Carolina franchise lost a Game 4 when trailing a series by 2-1. Williams converted on a shot through traffic 9:17 into the game, supplying his first point of the postseason. It was Carolina's first shot on goal after the Hurricanes failed to notch a shot on an earlier power play.

Sebastian Aho set up Martinook's shot for the second goal with 7:58 remaining in the second period. It marked Martinook's second goal of the playoffs, while Aho compiled his 11th point of the month on the play. Carolina couldn't overcome the absence of forward Andrei Svechnikov, who was injured late in Game 3.

The Bruins went on a power play less than two minutes into the game. Torey Krug misfired on an open net during that advantage. Boston played its third consecutive game without right winger David Pastrnak, who co-led the NHL with 48 regular-season goals.

--Field Level Media

