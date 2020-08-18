Left Menu
Dream11 wins IPL 2020 title sponsorship rights

Fantasy gaming platform Dream11 on Tuesday won the IPL title sponsorship rights with a bid of Rs 222 crore, replacing Chinese mobile phone company Vivo for a four and a half month deal. Dream11 has been one of the IPL sponsors for a couple of years now. "Dream11 has won the rights with a bid of Rs 222 crore," Patel told PTI.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 15:11 IST
IPL logo Image Credit: ANI

Fantasy gaming platform Dream11 on Tuesday won the IPL title sponsorship rights with a bid of Rs 222 crore, replacing Chinese mobile phone company Vivo for a four and a half month deal. Dream11 has been one of the IPL sponsors for a couple of years now.

"Dream11 has won the rights with a bid of Rs 222 crore," Patel told PTI. It was learnt that Tata group didn't place a final bid while two education technology companies -- BYJUs (201 crore) and Unacademy (170 crore) -- came second and third respectively. Vivo and the BCCI suspended a Rs 440 crore per year deal for this season owing to the border stand-off between India and China.

