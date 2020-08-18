Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Dream11 replaces Vivo as IPL sponsor - for half the amount

Patel told Reuters that Dream11 had submitted a winning bid of 2.22 billion rupees ($29 million), compared with the 4.4 billion Vivo had been paying annually to the Indian cricket board, which owns the popular Twenty20 tournament. "There were three bids in all," Patel, the chairman of the IPL governing council, said by phone.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 18:50 IST
Cricket-Dream11 replaces Vivo as IPL sponsor - for half the amount

Fantasy gaming company Dream11 will be the main sponsor of the Indian Premier League for its 2020 edition, paying the league 50% less for the privilege than its previous backer, Chinese smartphone maker Vivo, league chairman Brijesh Patel said on Tuesday. Vivo had secured the IPL sponsorship rights for 2018-2022 for nearly 22 billion rupees ($293 million) but pulled out of this year's tournament amid a backlash against Chinese firms in India following a clash on the two countries' border in June in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

Some social media users were critical of BCCI's decision to award the rights to Dream11, which counts Chinese tech giant Tencent among its marquee investors, given the anti-China sentiments. Patel told Reuters that Dream11 had submitted a winning bid of 2.22 billion rupees ($29 million), compared with the 4.4 billion Vivo had been paying annually to the Indian cricket board, which owns the popular Twenty20 tournament.

"There were three bids in all," Patel, the chairman of the IPL governing council, said by phone. The franchise-based league will be played in the United Arab Emirates from Sept. 19 this year after India decided it could not host it due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Dream11, which last year became India's first gaming startup to be valued at over $1 billion, has faced legal challenges in the past due to the similarities of fantasy gaming to gambling, which is largely illegal in the country. A court ruled that fantasy gaming involves skill rather than chance, enabling Dream11, which is also the fantasy gaming partner for the International Cricket Council and the NBA in India, to operate.

Finding a new lead IPL sponsor in a few weeks had been seen as a test of cricket's status for brands in India. The much lower amount agreed on reflects the impact of the pandemic on the business climate and sport, both of which have been massively disrupted around the world. ($1 = 74.6710 Indian rupees)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Data, AI can add USD 450-500bn to India's GDP by 2025: Nasscom

Data and artificial intelligence AI can add USD 450-500 billion to Indias GDP by 2025, representing about 10 per cent of the USD 5 trillion economy aspiration of the Indian government, a report by industry body Nasscom said on Tuesday. Near...

Cured migrant workers enrolled as 'COVID-19 warriors' in WB

Migrant workers recovering from coronavirus have been inducted by the West Bengal government as members of Covid-19 warriors club to provide a healing touch to people undergoing treatment for infection in different hospitals in the metropol...

UP CM's nod to property damage claim tribunals in Meerut, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved the setting up of property damage claim tribunals in Meerut and Lucknow in the aftermath of losses worth crores of rupees due to destruction of public assets in vandalism and arsonin...

WikiLeaks likely knew it helped Russian intelligence in 2016, Senate report says

The WikiLeaks website played a key role in Russias effort to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election in favor of now President Donald Trump and likely knew it was assisting Russian intelligence, a Senate intelligence committee report ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020