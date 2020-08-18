Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 played a role in Dhoni's retirement: Chahal

The raging COVID-19 pandemic played a role in Mahendra Singh Dhoni's decision to retire from international, said India's limited over spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who feels the former skipper would have played the T20 World Cup if it wasn't for the dreaded disease.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 19:33 IST
COVID-19 played a role in Dhoni's retirement: Chahal

The raging COVID-19 pandemic played a role in Mahendra Singh Dhoni's decision to retire from international, said India's limited over spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who feels the former skipper would have played the T20 World Cup if it wasn't for the dreaded disease. Dhoni, the only captain to have won all the ICC trophies, retired from international cricket on Saturday, more than a year after he last played for India -- the lost World Cup semifinal against New Zealand.

There were speculations regarding his participation in this year's T20 World Cup in Australia, which was postponed to 2022 due to the global health crisis. "Dhoni's retirement was very shocking news. I think Corona also played a role in this decision, otherwise Dhoni would have played T20 World Cup," Chahal said in News18 India's special program Chaupal.

Chahal also said that Dhoni still has it in him to carry on playing international cricket. "I still want him to play," said the 30-year-old from Haryana, who has represented India in 52 Tests and 42 ODIs.

"Because of him Kuldeep Yadav and I succeeded. We used to get a lot of help from him from behind the wicket. If Dhoni was there, 50 per cent of my work was already done." Chahal said Dhoni's presence made it easier for them to decipher the pitch. "Dhoni knew how the pitch was behaving. Before the first ball, we knew what the pitch was like because of him. Otherwise, when Dhoni was not there, we would take two overs to understand the pitch," he said. "In the match, since Virat (Kohli) and Rohit (Sharma) were on the boundary, then Dhoni was the nearest senior, he would help us always. Dhoni also helped Kuldeep and I a lot during the tour of South Africa." Asked if Dhoni should get a farewell match, Chahal said: "This decision will be taken by the BCCI. Also, what Dhoni wants needs to be considered." PTI ATK SSC SSC

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bauer, McHugh come to defense of Tatis after grand slam

A pair of pitchers came to the defense of Fernando Tatis Jr. after the San Diego Padres young slugger belted his first career grand slam on a 3-0 pitch in what resulted in a 14-4 rout of the Texas Rangers on Monday. Rangers manager Chris Wo...

JK operation: Security forces kill 3rd militant, an LeT 'commander' who shot dead BJP leader Bari

Security forces on Tuesday gunned down a third militant, a Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT commander who was involved in the killing of BJP leader Waseem Bari in July, in Jammu and Kashmirs Baramulla district in their operation carried out after ultras...

Lukashenko tries to keep security forces on side with medals, appeal

The Interior Ministry in Belarus acknowledged on Tuesday that police were quitting their posts in response to calls from the political opposition, after President Alexander Lukashenko awarded medals to police who have helped him stay in pow...

77 virus deaths, 4,336 fresh cases in UP; total count 1,62,434

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday recorded its worst daily fatality count with 77 more people succumbing to coronavirus even as a minister and two lawmakers are among the fresh 4,336 cases. So far, 2,585 people have died from the infection in the st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020