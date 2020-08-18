Left Menu
Report: NFL won't have full-time officials in 2020

ESPN said the league had decided in May to make an estimated 10 officials full-time employees but told the union last week that costs made the move impossible. As full-time employees, the officials could spend the offseason taking part in training programs instead of holding jobs as most do.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 21:11 IST
The NFL will not bring back its full-time officiating program in 2020, ESPN reported Tuesday. The officials will remain as part-time employees.

In the 2017 and 2018 seasons, the league converted some officials to full-time employees, a response to those who said the officiating would improve with the move. It was discarded in 2019 as the league and the NFL Referees Association negotiated their collective bargaining agreement. ESPN said the league had decided in May to make an estimated 10 officials full-time employees but told the union last week that costs made the move impossible.

As full-time employees, the officials could spend the offseason taking part in training programs instead of holding jobs as most do. Five on-field officials and two replay officials have opted out of the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

