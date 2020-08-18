Dawid Malan, Chris Jordan return to England T20I squad for Pakistan series

Left Menu
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday named a 14-member squad for their upcoming T20I series against Pakistan starting from August 28.

England and Wales Cricket Board logo. Image Credit: ANI

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday named a 14-member squad for their upcoming T20I series against Pakistan starting from August 28. Pakistan and England will play three T20Is behind closed doors, in a bio-secure environment at the Manchester venue.

Dawid Malan and Chris Jordan have returned to England squad. Both the players had missed the Ireland series due to injury. England Men's T20Is Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey.

Pat Brown, Liam Livingstone, and Reece Topley are named as reserves. "In this crowded international summer, players who are currently in the Test match bio-secure bubble for the Pakistan Test series are not included in this squad. We want to give multi-format players some opportunity to rest and refresh, while still selecting strong squads for every series. We will announce the squad for the Australia T20 series at a later date," National Selector Ed Smith in an official statement.

The ECB also confirmed the coaching team for the T20 series against Pakistan. England assistant coach Graham Thorpe will assume the head coach role for the three-match series. He will be supported by assistant coach Paul Collingwood. Marcus Trescothick has been appointed as the batting coach.

England Young Lions coach Jon Lewis will be the bowling coach and is supported by former Pakistan international and bowling coach Azhar Mahmood. Former Essex wicketkeeper James Foster will take responsibility for the wicketkeepers. England are currently playing a three-match Test series with Pakistan. The home side leads the Test series by 1-0 and the third Test will start from August 21.

The T20I series will begin three days after the scheduled last day of the final Test. (ANI)

