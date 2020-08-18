Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lightning look to eliminate Blue Jackets

Tampa Bay holds only a 9-8 edge in total goals over the four games, and has held a two-goal lead for only 4:23 of the 330:27 minutes played. Though the Blue Jackets led the NHL with 20 one-goal victories in the regular season, all three of their losses in the series have come in one-goal games.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 22:29 IST
Lightning look to eliminate Blue Jackets

The Tampa Bay Lightning hope to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals when they take a 3-1 lead into Game 5 of their best-of-seven series with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday in Toronto. Monday's Game 4 saw Tampa Bay skate away with a 2-1 win, with the Lightning being outshot (29-22) for the first time in the first-round series. It is perhaps fitting that such a gritty performance was carried by the line of Barclay Goodrow, Yanni Gourde and Blake Coleman, who added some scoring punch alongside their usual forechecking prowess.

After combining for three total points over the Lightning's first six playoff games, the line generated two goals and three assists in Game 4. Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper was pleased to see the three players "rewarded for their work" on the scoresheet after all of their unheralded contributions throughout the postseason.

"They're like gnats," Cooper said. "I feel like they're always just buzzing around, and as you try and knock them away, they just never leave. ... They put work ethic above everything else. They're selfless players, and they don't have an off switch." The Lightning will take all the extra scoring they can get in what has been a very tight series. Tampa Bay holds only a 9-8 edge in total goals over the four games, and has held a two-goal lead for only 4:23 of the 330:27 minutes played.

Though the Blue Jackets led the NHL with 20 one-goal victories in the regular season, all three of their losses in the series have come in one-goal games. Even a minor scoring increase would be a boon for Columbus, as the team has averaged approximately one goal for every 41 minutes played in the series. Despite the lack of scoring, defenseman Zach Werenski is still confident in future production.

"When you don't score for a while, things start to get a little frustrating, but we know we're capable of it," said Werenski, who recorded his first point of the series in Game 4. "We just have to continue to play our game and the goals will come."

Joonas Korpisalo might have to deliver another big performance in net to keep the Blue Jackets' season alive, though the goaltender has been up to the task this postseason. Korpisalo has a 1.57 goals-against average and .953 save percentage over eight games. Winning three straight games will be a tall order for the Jackets, though it was just last season that Columbus completed a four-game sweep of Tampa Bay in the first round.

Andrei Vasilevskiy's .856 save percentage in that series was a key reason why the Lightning were swept, though the goalie has bounced back against the Blue Jackets in 2020. Vasilevskiy has a .939 save percentage in the series and is expected to start in Game 5. Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov is one point away from tying Martin St. Louis' team record for career playoff points (68).

When holding a 3-1 lead in a playoff series, the Lightning are 5-1-0 in Game 5 over their franchise history. If necessary, Game 6 will be played Friday in Toronto.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Lenovo launches new range of Legion gaming laptops in India: Check price, specs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Batman prowls streets of Santiago delivering food to homeless

A stranger disguised as Batman is prowling the streets of Santiago delivering food to the homeless, providing sustenance and light-hearted solace to those in need following months of lockdown in the Chilean capital.The man, who wears a shin...

'Dhanwantari Rath' to bring ayurveda at doorsteps of Delhi Police families

A MoU was signed between the All India Institute of Ayurveda AIIA and the Delhi Police on Tuesday for extending ayurvedic mode of preventive and promotive health services in the residential colonies of the force. Supported by the AYUSH mini...

Financially-hit due to COVID, DMRC slashes employees perks, allowances by 50%

Facing adverse financial condition due to non-operation of metro services amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi Metro authorities have decided to reduce perks and allowances of its employees by 50 per cent, according to an internal order...

Odisha urges Centre to supply 1.03 lakh tonne of urea

The Odisha government on Tuesday urged the Centre to supply at least 1.03 lakh metric tonne of urea immediately as the farmers in the state are facing an acute shortage of the fertiliser during the current kharif season, a minister said. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020