Left Menu
Development News Edition

Celtics F Hayward (ankle) to miss four weeks

Hayward averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists this season for Boston, which is the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Hayward was planning to leave the team temporarily -- and the NBA bubble near Orlando, Fla.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 23:52 IST
Celtics F Hayward (ankle) to miss four weeks

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward will be sidelined approximately four weeks because of a Grade III sprain of his right ankle, the team announced Tuesday. Hayward, 30, sustained the injury while attempting to box out Joel Embiid during Boston's 109-101 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday in Game 1 of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series.

After Hayward jumped for the rebound, he appeared to land on the foot of teammate Daniel Theis. Hayward finished with 12 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists in 34 minutes of action.

It was the opposite ankle of the one Hayward injured severely in the 2017 season opener. That injury led to him missing the entire season. Hayward averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists this season for Boston, which is the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Hayward was planning to leave the team temporarily -- and the NBA bubble near Orlando, Fla. -- when it's time for the birth of his fourth child if the Celtics haven't been eliminated from the postseason. Hayward's wife, Robyn, is due in September. The Eastern Conference semifinals are set to begin Aug. 30, with the conference finals scheduled to commence by Sept. 15.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Lenovo launches new range of Legion gaming laptops in India: Check price, specs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Algeria to allow private banks, airlines, sea transport firms

Algeria will allow its private sector to set up banks as well as air and sea transport companies for goods and passengers to reduce spending, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Tuesday.The move is part of wider reforms by the OPEC membe...

For some Lebanese, UN tribunal's Hariri ruling is not enough

The son of Lebanons slain former premier Rafik al-Hariri vowed he would not rest until the killers are punished after a U.N.-backed court on Tuesday convicted a member of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group of involvement in the 2005 assassinat...

Mali protest movement says detention of president "not a military coup"

The coalition in Mali behind mass protests calling for President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign said the detention of Keita on Tuesday by mutinying soldiers was not a military coup but a popular insurrection.IBK did not want to listen to ...

Mutinying soldiers detain Mali president and PM, deepening crisis

Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and top government officials were detained on Tuesday by mutinying soldiers in the capital Bamako on Tuesday, plunging a country already facing a jihadist insurgency and mass protests deeper into crisis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020