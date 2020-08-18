Celtics F Hayward (ankle) to miss four weeks

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward will be sidelined approximately four weeks because of a Grade III sprain of his right ankle, the team announced Tuesday. Hayward, 30, sustained the injury while attempting to box out Joel Embiid during Boston's 109-101 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday in Game 1 of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series.

After Hayward jumped for the rebound, he appeared to land on the foot of teammate Daniel Theis. Hayward finished with 12 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists in 34 minutes of action.

It was the opposite ankle of the one Hayward injured severely in the 2017 season opener. That injury led to him missing the entire season. Hayward averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists this season for Boston, which is the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Hayward was planning to leave the team temporarily -- and the NBA bubble near Orlando, Fla. -- when it's time for the birth of his fourth child if the Celtics haven't been eliminated from the postseason. Hayward's wife, Robyn, is due in September. The Eastern Conference semifinals are set to begin Aug. 30, with the conference finals scheduled to commence by Sept. 15.

