Reports: Bears CB Burns tears ACL, out for season

Chicago Bears cornerback Artie Burns sustained a torn ACL in Tuesday's practice and is expected to miss the upcoming season, multiple media outlets reported. Burns spent four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before signing a one-year contract with the Bears in March. He was expected to battle Kevin Toliver and second-round rookie Jaylon Johnson for the starting cornerback spot.

Burns established career highs as a rookie with 65 tackles and three interceptions in 16 games after being selected by the Steelers with the 25th overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Miami. He had just one interception while starting all 16 games the following year. Burns, 25, primarily was a reserve the past two seasons. He had eight tackles in 10 games (one start) in 2019.

Overall, Burns had 149 tackles, four interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble in 58 games (32 starts) with Pittsburgh.

