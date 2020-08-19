Browns LB Wilson carted off field with leg injury

Left Menu
Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was carted off the field Tuesday at practice after suffering what appeared to be an injury to his left leg. Cleveland.com said Stefanski demoted Wilson to second team before practice. There is no timetable for Chubb's return.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2020 02:14 IST
Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was carted off the field Tuesday at practice after suffering what appeared to be an injury to his left leg. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that while taking part in a drill, Wilson broke up a pass and then hit the ground in obvious pain. Trainers worked on his leg on the sidelines then took him off the field. Cabot said Wilson had his head in his hands as he rode to the locker room.

Wilson, 22, was expected to fill a key role at linebacker in 2020. The second-year player, a fifth-round draft pick from Alabama in 2019, played in all 16 games last season, starting 14. He made 82 tackles (four for loss), had two quarterback hits with one sack, and registered an interception and a forced fumble. He took part in 89 percent of the Browns' plays on defense. Wilson drew the ire of first-year coach Kevin Stefanski on Monday after he made a horsecollar tackle on starting running back Nick Chubb that resulted in a concussion. Cleveland.com said Stefanski demoted Wilson to second team before practice.

There is no timetable for Chubb's return.

