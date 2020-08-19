Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canucks, Blues vie for upper hand in Game 5

The Canucks won the first two games of the series 5-2 and 4-3 in overtime, then the Blues won the next two 3-2 in overtime and 3-1 to even it up. "We played a hard back-to-back against the Stanley Cup champs," Canucks winger J.T. Miller said after Monday night's game.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2020 06:37 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 06:37 IST
Canucks, Blues vie for upper hand in Game 5

The St. Louis Blues and Vancouver Canucks will fight for the upper hand of their first-round Western Conference playoff series when they play Game 5 on Wednesday night in Edmonton. The Canucks won the first two games of the series 5-2 and 4-3 in overtime, then the Blues won the next two 3-2 in overtime and 3-1 to even it up.

"We played a hard back-to-back against the Stanley Cup champs," Canucks winger J.T. Miller said after Monday night's game. "It's a best-of-seven series for a reason, and we knew it was a tall task. We were one shot away from going up 3-0 (Sunday) and tonight it was 1-1 five-on-five. It's not like we're getting our butts whipped up and down the rink. "They're a good team, we're a good team. It's going to be a hard, long series. We signed up for that. The mindset is have a good day off (Tuesday) and come back ready to go because it's going to be another battle."

After scoring five power-play goals in the first two games, the Canucks went 0-for-7 with the man advantage Monday. "We've been making adjustments as we go just based on what they do," Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said. "Last game, they scored the one on the rush, but I thought we did a better job. More of the same. Big thing for us is clearing the puck when we have an opportunity. We were much better with that (in Game 4)."

The Blues scored twice on their power play Monday, matching their total for the first three games of the series. They also settled into their puck-possession game at even strength and outshot the Canucks 37-23 overall. After being held off the scoresheet in Game 1 of the series, Blues center Ryan O'Reilly has three goals and three assists in the past three games. He scored twice and added an assist in Game 4.

"He's spending no time in his own end and a lot in ours," Miller said. "I think we can challenge ourselves to be better and win more pucks in their end of the rink so they're wasting their shifts defending instead of the other way around." Canucks center Bo Horvat has been shut out in the past two games after scoring four goals in Games 1 and 2. Defenseman Quinn Hughes had his six-game point streak (one goal, eight assists) stopped Monday.

The Blues started backup goaltender Jake Allen in back-to-back games, and he stopped 61 of 64 shots. Coach Craig Berube has no reason to turn back to 2019 postseason hero Jordan Binnington, who is 0-4 in this postseason with a 4.27 goals-against average and a .862 save percentage. The Canucks have received steady work from goaltender Jacob Markstrom, who is 5-3 with a 2.42 GAA and a .927 save percentage.

The Blues will play without winger Vladimir Tarasenko, who missed the past two games and then left the bubble to have his surgically repaired shoulder examined in St. Louis. He will miss the rest of the series. "I'm not going to jump to conclusions on anything," Berube said. "He's not feeling right, so that's why he's going to get it looked at. It is concerning, but we've got to wait and see."

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Attack on Titan Season 4: Will Titan capture Eren's layer? Final season’s division into 2 blocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Takeaways from Day Two of the Democratic National Convention

The first-ever virtual Democratic National Convention resumed on Tuesday, with the party showcasing its elder statesmen and up-and-coming political stars to press the case for electing Joe Biden as president in November. Here are two takeaw...

Bridging Asia-Pacific ‘digital divide’ vital to realize tech benefits

Advances such as in coronavirus genome mapping, scaled-up testing, contact tracing to identify and isolate infections and geographic information systems and satellite imagery have provided new insights on how the disease spreads. Divide...

Dodgers down Mariners for seventh straight victory

Corey Seager hit a go-ahead RBI single with two outs in the eighth inning to lift the streaking Los Angeles Dodgers to a 2-1 victory over the visiting Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. Austin Barnes scored twice and joined Seager with two of the...

China govt-backed class actions take aim at corporate fraud - with limits

China wants its army of mom-and-pop investors to take corporate fraudsters to task with landmark class action lawsuits, but heavy government involvement means they are not likely to be as common as in other legal systems, lawyers and invest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020