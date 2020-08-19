Cubs' Bryant sidelined due to wrist injury

Cubs third baseman/outfielder Kris Bryant will miss the final three games of Chicago's series against the St. Louis Cardinals after receiving an injection into his ailing left wrist. Bryant went 1-for-7 in Monday's doubleheader with the Cardinals and informed manager David Ross afterward that the wrist was becoming more of a problem.

"You could definitely see him trying to push through it a little bit," Ross told reporters prior to the Cubs' Tuesday game against St. Louis. "Finally he just came in after the game yesterday and felt like he needed to do something a little more." Bryant, 28, injured the wrist during the Aug. 12 game against the Cleveland Indians. He was playing left field in the contest and made a diving attempt to catch a fly ball hit by Cesar Hernandez in the fifth inning, displaying discomfort before remaining in the game.

He hit a home run the following inning and was replaced in the field before the bottom of the eighth inning. The 2016 National League MVP has struggled all season and is batting just .177 with two homers and four RBIs in 14 games.

In addition to Tuesday's game, Bryant will miss Wednesday's doubleheader against St. Louis. Chicago has an off day Thursday, and Ross was non-committal on whether Bryant could return Friday for the opener of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox. "I'm not going to say he'll be back on Friday," Ross said of the three-time All-Star. "If he's not feeling well, or if he feels like it hasn't bounced back, then we'll take it from there.

"The hope is that he would be back Friday, but there's no way of knowing that until we have those conversations and he picks up a bat and swings and tests it and all those things." Also Tuesday, the Cubs placed outfielder Steven Souza Jr. (right hamstring) on the 10-day injured list, optioned right-hander Tyson Miller to the alternate training site, purchased the contract of infielder/outfielder Hernan Perez and moved left-hander Brad Wieck (hamstring/knee) to the 45-day IL to open a 40-man roster spot for Perez.

