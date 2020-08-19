Left Menu
Development News Edition

Campus-like workouts envisioned for left-behind NBA teams

14-20, teams will have voluntary individual workouts at their own facilities and begin daily COVID-19 testing for all players and staff, with an eye toward moving into group workouts. The second phase, to run Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2020 06:59 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 06:59 IST
Campus-like workouts envisioned for left-behind NBA teams

NBA teams that did not qualify for the continuation for the 2019-20 season could end up in a "bubble" of their own as they prepare for next season, as part of an agreement with the players union to offer voluntary workouts in a campus setting. The program, to be implemented in two phases while keeping the emphasis on "comprehensive health and safety protocols," will run Sept. 14-Oct. 6 in total.

The league and the National Basketball Players Association announced the agreement in a press release on Tuesday. The eight teams that were not part of the NBA's restart this summer were the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets.

Teams will be able to bring in as many as five additional unsigned players to their camp, provided the players were under an NBA G League contract and assigned to the team's NBA G League affiliate during the 2019-20 season. In the first phase, Sept. 14-20, teams will have voluntary individual workouts at their own facilities and begin daily COVID-19 testing for all players and staff, with an eye toward moving into group workouts.

The second phase, to run Sept. 21-Oct. 6, envisions a bubble campus in each team's home city. It allows for group activities -- practices, skill or conditioning sessions, and intrasquad scrimmages -- while daily COVID-19 testing continues. Along with the team's athletic facilities, the campus will include private living accommodations for all participating players and team staff. Anyone taking part in group training activities "must remain on the campus," according to the release.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Attack on Titan Season 4: Will Titan capture Eren's layer? Final season’s division into 2 blocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Takeaways from Day Two of the Democratic National Convention

The first-ever virtual Democratic National Convention resumed on Tuesday, with the party showcasing its elder statesmen and up-and-coming political stars to press the case for electing Joe Biden as president in November. Here are two takeaw...

Bridging Asia-Pacific ‘digital divide’ vital to realize tech benefits

Advances such as in coronavirus genome mapping, scaled-up testing, contact tracing to identify and isolate infections and geographic information systems and satellite imagery have provided new insights on how the disease spreads. Divide...

Dodgers down Mariners for seventh straight victory

Corey Seager hit a go-ahead RBI single with two outs in the eighth inning to lift the streaking Los Angeles Dodgers to a 2-1 victory over the visiting Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. Austin Barnes scored twice and joined Seager with two of the...

China govt-backed class actions take aim at corporate fraud - with limits

China wants its army of mom-and-pop investors to take corporate fraudsters to task with landmark class action lawsuits, but heavy government involvement means they are not likely to be as common as in other legal systems, lawyers and invest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020