Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIFF signs MoU with IPSO to conduct online scouting workshops in India

All India Football Federation (AIFF) has signed a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Professional Scouting Organisation (IPSO) to deliver a number of courses and webinars with regards to scouting in India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 08:56 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 08:56 IST
AIFF signs MoU with IPSO to conduct online scouting workshops in India
AIFF logo. Image Credit: ANI

All India Football Federation (AIFF) has signed a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Professional Scouting Organisation (IPSO) to deliver a number of courses and webinars with regards to scouting in India. As per the agreement, information required for scouting and analysis will be provided to the attendees and arrangements of high-quality courses and webinars will be made. The first of these online workshops are set to take place from September 7 to 11, which will include a two-hour session each of the four days starting at 7 pm IST every day.

AIFF Head of Coach Education Savio Medeira believes that the scouting courses will eventually go on to help Indian football in the long run. "When it comes down to the technicalities, scouting is different from coaching. I myself have played football and coached for a long time, but there were no scouting courses previously in India. In fact, I was quite taken aback when I attended one of these scouting courses," Medeira said in a statement.

"Of course, coaches can also come in and take this course. This would sharpen their talent identification skills. It will also help those interested to directly become scouts, without getting into coaching. With so many youth leagues and national football championships being conducted in India right now, having more trained scouts will be beneficial to Indian Football. This MoU with IPSO could go on to help Indian football in the long run," he added. IPSO Director Colin Chambers who has already conducted two scouting courses in India (in December 2019 and March 2020), believes that the course will help the attendees to get a better understanding of the foundations of talent identification.

"Our online course is the starting point to become a scout or an analyst but it is also good for everyone to understand the foundations and protocols in talent identification, scouting and analysis," said Chambers. "I would like to thank the AIFF for inviting IPSO to over to India to deliver courses and webinars of our scouting products as the start of a new partnership and we are honoured to be working alongside a federation like the AIFF," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Attack on Titan Season 4: Will Titan capture Eren's layer? Final season’s division into 2 blocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai rains: Modak Sagar lake starts overflowing, BMC opens dam gate

After heavy downpour in and around Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday opened a gate of Modak Sagar dam after it started overflowing at 924 pm on Tuesday. This dam supplies potable water to Mumbai and its nearby regions....

Rugby-New signings can play for second club in Champions Cup, says EPCR

European Professional Club Rugby EPCR said on Tuesday that players who have switched clubs ahead of the resumption of the Champions Cup will be eligible to compete for their new team. This years Champions Cup quarter-finals will take place ...

Pranab Mukherjee is stable, positive signs of his improvement noticed, says his son

Signs of improvement are being noticed in the health of former President Pranab Mukherjee, his son Abhijit Mukherjee informed on Wednesday. Abhijit, who has been regularly updating people about his fathers health, said that the former Presi...

Ovechkin scores twice as Capitals avoid elimination

Alex Ovechkin scored the tying goal in the second period and the go-ahead goal early in the third Tuesday night for the Washington Capitals, who staved off elimination in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals by coming back to beat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020