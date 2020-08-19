Left Menu
Ronald Koeman will be Barcelona coach, confirms Bartomeu

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has confirmed that Ronald Koeman will be announced as the club's new head coach.

19-08-2020
Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu . Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has confirmed that Ronald Koeman will be announced as the club's new head coach. Koeman will be replacing Quique Setien who was sacked three days after the club's 8-2 loss against Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

"If everything goes well, Koeman will be the Barcelona coach. We bet on Koeman because of his experience. He was in the Dream Team, he believes in our philosophy," Bartomeu told Barca TV. Koeman will be joining Barcelona after being the coach of the Dutch national side for two years.

The former defender had also played for Barcelona from 1986-1995 and managed to win four La Liga titles during his stint with the club. Koeman has managed the likes of Ajax, Benfica, PSV, Valencia, Southampton, and Everton before being appointed the manager of Netherlands in 2018.

Barcelona had to endure a trophy-less 2-19-20 campaign. The side had finished at the second place, behind Real Madrid in La Liga standings for the 2019-20 season.

Setien was the second Barcelona head coach to be sacked this year. Setien had replaced Ernesto Valverde, with the latter being sacked following a loss to Atletico Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana despite being at the top of La Liga at the time. Setien recorded 16 wins, four draws, and five defeats during his time with Barcelona. (ANI)

