Reports: Browns LB Wilson carted off with hyperextended knee

Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was carted off the field Tuesday at practice after severely hyperextending his left knee, according to multiple reports. The Cleveland Plain Dealer reported that season-ending surgery is possible. According to the newspaper, Wilson broke up a pass while taking part in a drill and then hit the ground in obvious pain.

Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was carted off the field Tuesday at practice after severely hyperextending his left knee, according to multiple reports. The Cleveland Plain Dealer reported that season-ending surgery is possible.

According to the newspaper, Wilson broke up a pass while taking part in a drill and then hit the ground in obvious pain. Trainers worked on his leg on the sideline then took him off the field. The Plain Dealer reported that Wilson had his head in his hands as he rode to the locker room. Wilson, 22, was expected to fill a key role at linebacker in 2020. The second-year player, a fifth-round draft pick from Alabama in 2019, played in all 16 games last season, starting 14. He made 82 tackles (four for loss), had two quarterback hits with one sack and registered an interception and a forced fumble. He took part in 89 percent of the Browns' plays on defense.

Wilson drew the ire of first-year coach Kevin Stefanski on Monday after he made a horse-collar tackle on Nick Chubb that resulted in a concussion for the starting running back. The Plain Dealer reported that Stefanski demoted Wilson to second team before practice. There is no timetable for Chubb's return.

