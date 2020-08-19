Not sure of using pink ball for all Test matches, says Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has said that he is not in favour of playing all Test matches with pink-ball as it will take away with the sanctity of the longest format of the game. Misbah also added that most people would prefer to see the longest format being played in a conventional way with the red-ball.

His remark comes as various former cricketers including Shane Warne, have batted for using the pink ball in all Test cricket to counter the bad light situations. Normally, a pink ball is only used when the Test match is a day-night contest.

"There has been a lot of discussion about the way bad light affected this Test. In these unusual circumstances, there is room to debate these issues but the pink ball is very different to the red ball and I'm not sure that using it for a whole match - in daylight - is a good idea," Misbah-ul-Haq said in a blog written for the official website of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). "I think most people prefer to see Test cricket played in a conventional way, which means with a red ball - that's the beauty of the game," he added.

Only 134.3 overs were bowled in the second Test between England and Pakistan with 38.1 of them being bowled on the final day. The entire second Test was hampered by the combination of bad light and rain.

Pakistan had scored 236 runs in the first innings, and England only got a chance to spend a respectable amount of time in the middle with the bat on the final day of the match. The side managed to put up 110/4 before the match ended in a draw.

"In testing times, the support from fans makes a huge difference to us. I'm happy the way the players have fought and we always need the support whether we win, lose or draw. Especially in these conditions, when there is no one in the ground, supporting comments on social media can really lift an individual player and the team," Misbah said. "We have the belief that we can come back in the final Test and it's so important to us that Pakistan supporters back home and around the world share that belief with us," he added.

England has a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the first Test at Emirates Old Trafford by three wickets. The third and final Test will be played at Southampton from August 21. (ANI)