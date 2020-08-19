Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not sure of using pink ball for all Test matches, says Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has said that he is not in favour of playing all Test matches with pink-ball as it will take away with the sanctity of the longest format of the game.

ANI | Southampton | Updated: 19-08-2020 10:16 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 10:16 IST
Not sure of using pink ball for all Test matches, says Misbah-ul-Haq
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq.. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has said that he is not in favour of playing all Test matches with pink-ball as it will take away with the sanctity of the longest format of the game. Misbah also added that most people would prefer to see the longest format being played in a conventional way with the red-ball.

His remark comes as various former cricketers including Shane Warne, have batted for using the pink ball in all Test cricket to counter the bad light situations. Normally, a pink ball is only used when the Test match is a day-night contest.

"There has been a lot of discussion about the way bad light affected this Test. In these unusual circumstances, there is room to debate these issues but the pink ball is very different to the red ball and I'm not sure that using it for a whole match - in daylight - is a good idea," Misbah-ul-Haq said in a blog written for the official website of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). "I think most people prefer to see Test cricket played in a conventional way, which means with a red ball - that's the beauty of the game," he added.

Only 134.3 overs were bowled in the second Test between England and Pakistan with 38.1 of them being bowled on the final day. The entire second Test was hampered by the combination of bad light and rain.

Pakistan had scored 236 runs in the first innings, and England only got a chance to spend a respectable amount of time in the middle with the bat on the final day of the match. The side managed to put up 110/4 before the match ended in a draw.

"In testing times, the support from fans makes a huge difference to us. I'm happy the way the players have fought and we always need the support whether we win, lose or draw. Especially in these conditions, when there is no one in the ground, supporting comments on social media can really lift an individual player and the team," Misbah said. "We have the belief that we can come back in the final Test and it's so important to us that Pakistan supporters back home and around the world share that belief with us," he added.

England has a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after winning the first Test at Emirates Old Trafford by three wickets. The third and final Test will be played at Southampton from August 21. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nimmo leads way as Mets turn back Marlins

Brandon Nimmo homered, tripled and singled while leading the New York Mets to an 8-3 win over the host Miami Marlins on Tuesday night. Nimmo, who was robbed of a hit on a line drive into a shift and also flown out to the warning track, went...

Dwijing Festival wins 5 awards at WOW Awards Asia - 2020

Guwahati Assam India Aug 19 ANIBusinessWire India The successful fourth edition of the Dwijing Festival with over 15 lakh tourists attending the 12-day event has emerged as the winner in five categories at the prestigious WOW Awards Asia, 2...

UST Global wins CSR Award for its 'Adopt a School' Initiative

PMI Kerala Declared UST Global winner on the strength of its sustainable CSR initiatives THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India, Aug. 19, 2020 PRNewswire -- UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has won the Project Management ...

Entertainment News Roundup: TikTok signs music distribution deal with UnitedMasters; Hollywood slow to restart in a pandemic and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.TikTok signs music distribution deal with UnitedMastersTikTok is partnering with U.S. music distribution company UnitedMasters, a deal that will allow creators on the Chinese video...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020