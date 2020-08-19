Left Menu
Basketball-Teams not part of NBA restart to begin workouts next month

According to the agreement, players will reside in a campus-like environment under controlled conditions and will need to adhere to strict health and safety protocols. Individual workouts will run from Sept. 21 with each team required to create its own campus-like environment in its home city. Player participation in individual and group workouts is voluntary.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 12:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@TheNBPA)

The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) and the NBA on Tuesday announced an agreement for the eight teams not part of the 2019-20 season's restart in Orlando to begin voluntary group workouts at their facilities next month. According to the agreement, players will reside in a campus-like environment under controlled conditions and will need to adhere to strict health and safety protocols.

Individual workouts will run from Sept. 14-20 with daily COVID-19 testing for all players and staff planning to participate in group workouts. Group activities, which include practices, skill or conditioning sessions, and intra-squad scrimmages, will begin Sept. 21 with each team required to create its own campus-like environment in its home city.

Player participation in individual and group workouts is voluntary. The Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks were the teams not part of the NBA's restart at the Walt Disney World Resort on July 30.

The first round of the playoffs began on Aug. 17, while the NBA Finals are set to wrap up no later than Oct. 13.

