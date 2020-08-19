Neymar in danger of missing UCL final after swapping shirts with opponent

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar is in danger of missing the Champions League finals after swapping shirts with the opponent. Paris Saint-Germain registered a 3-0 win over RB Leipzig in the semi-finals, and after that, Neymar was seen swapping shirts with Leipzig defender Halstenberg, Goal.com reported.

Swapping shirts is a common tradition in football, but UEFA currently advises against it as a precautionary measure to guard the spread of coronavirus. As per a report in Goal.com, UEFA had introduced strict 'return to play' protocols for the Champions League and Europa League last month.

These protocols clearly mentioned that players are recommended to refrain from swapping shirts with opponents. However, the 31-page document does not mention what the punishment would be for swapping shirts, but PSG fans are sweating over the availability of Neymar.

The 28-year-old Neymar may also be asked to self-isolate for 14 days and this will also see the striker missing the Champions League finals. In the match against RB Leipzig, Neymar had provided the assist to Angel Di Maria to help PSG register their second goal.

PSG will face either Lyon or Bayern Munich in the finals of the Champions League on Sunday, August 23. The semi-final between Lyon and Bayern Munich will be played later today. (ANI)