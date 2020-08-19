Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asian Games medallist Sucha recovers from COVID-19 after nightmarish experience during treatment

The septuagenarian, who was admitted to PIMS hospital in Jalandhar, said the treatment burnt a big hole in his pocket as he had to arrange Rs 2.5 lakh with the help of his relatives. "I had high fever and cough on the intervening night of July 25-26 and I consulted a doctor at a clinic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 16:05 IST
Asian Games medallist Sucha recovers from COVID-19 after nightmarish experience during treatment

Asian Games medallist runner Sucha Singh has recovered from COVID-19 but not before a nightmarish experience while undergoing treatment. Giving an account of his ordeal, Singh said it was "disrespectful" that an athlete, who has won laurels for the country, had to endure so much at this stage of life since he had to run from pillar-to-post to even get the test done. Singh had won an individual 400m bronze in the 1970 Asian Games and was a part of the silver winning teams in 4x400m relay in the 1970 and 1974 Asian Games.

He had tested positive for coronavirus on August 4 but has now been discharged after another test on August 17 returned negative. The septuagenarian, who was admitted to PIMS hospital in Jalandhar, said the treatment burnt a big hole in his pocket as he had to arrange Rs 2.5 lakh with the help of his relatives.

"I had high fever and cough on the intervening night of July 25-26 and I consulted a doctor at a clinic. The fever and cough did not subside and after a few days I decided to get tested," Singh told PTI from his home in Jalandhar. But the ordeal began after that as he had to wait for two days to get the test done.

"I got the test done for which I paid Rs 5000 at a hospital (at Jalandhar). They sent me to Patel Hospital where for what was a two-hour test, I spent two nights there and had to pay Rs 30,000. "For recovery from coronavirus, I was admitted to PIMS Hospital on August 4. The next day, the staff asked me deposit Rs one lakh before 12 noon for treatment and I did that," he said. Singh said he had to borrow money from his relatives to pay the hospital bill.

"After one week they asked me to deposit another one lakh. I had to ask my relatives for help. They gave me the money and only then I could get discharge from the hospital. I have spent Rs 2.5 lakh in total. "This is really disrespectful for a former athlete." Singh was one of the top quarter-milers in the 1970s and he won a hat-trick of titles in the Nationals from 1972 to 1974. His son works in the US and daughter also studies near New York..

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Formula One's 10 teams sign up for next five years

Formula Ones 10 teams committed to the sports new era on Wednesday by signing up for the next five years with the promise of a more level playing field and fairer share of the revenues.The confidential Concorde Agreement with rights holders...

Rajput case: Legitimacy of probe under cloud due to allegations of political interference, says SC

Legitimacy of investigation into the unnatural death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has come under a cloud as governments of Maharashtra and Bihar are making acrimonious allegations of political interference against each other, the Supreme C...

DDCA Apex council to discuss proposal to have a Kotla stand named after Chetan Chauhan

A proposal to dedicate a spectators stand at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground in the honour of late Chetan Chauhan will be discussed at the next Apex Council meeting of the DDCA, bodys joint secretary Rajan Manchanda said on Wednesday. Chauhan, ...

EU leaders to back Belarus protesters but tread carefully on Russia

European Union leaders holding an emergency summit were expected to endorse sanctions on Belarusian officials blamed for election fraud on Wednesday, but signalled reluctance to take steps that might be seen as a bid to pry the country from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020