Sims to drive for Mahindra Racing in 2020-21

Mahindra Racing on Wednesday announced that Formula E race winner Alexander Sims will compete for the Indian outfit in the 2020-21 season. It also made him the first driver to take three consecutive pole positions in Formula E. "Mahindra Racing will announce its full driver line up for Season 7 in due course," said the team in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 16:18 IST
Mahindra Racing on Wednesday announced that Formula E race winner Alexander Sims will compete for the Indian outfit in the 2020-21 season. Sims has a lot of experience in both single-seaters and sports cars. The 32-year-old Londoner has been involved in Formula E since the series' inception in 2014, initially testing cars before securing a race seat in Season 5 with BMW i Andretti Motorsport. Highlights in his first season included a pole position and second place finish in New York. Alexander had an impressive start to his second season, taking pole positions for both races of the opening round in Saudi Arabia and taking his maiden win in race two. It also made him the first driver to take three consecutive pole positions in Formula E.

"Mahindra Racing will announce its full driver line up for Season 7 in due course," said the team in a statement. The season is expected to begin in January next year. The 2019-20 season finished earlier this month in Berlin.

