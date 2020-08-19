Left Menu
Great feeling from winning things gives you desire to win again: Alisson Becker

Liverpool's Alisson Becker said that the club will go for the Premier League title again next season as the last season's triumph has given them the necessary desire to "win again".

ANI | Salzburg | Updated: 19-08-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 17:39 IST
Alisson Becker (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool's Alisson Becker said that the club will go for the Premier League title again next season as the last season's triumph has given them the necessary desire to "win again". "I think every year our strengths are renewing. The great feeling from winning things gives you the desire to win again, everything. We've won the Champions League and we will go for that again; we've won the Premier League and we will go for that again," the club's official website quoted Becker as saying.

"We also, of course, won the Super Cup and the Club World Cup, but it is one step after the other. Now we have the preparation, the pre-season, and we have to do our best in this moment," he added. Liverpool won the 2019-2020 season of the Premier League after finishing the season with 99 points, 18 points ahead of the second-placed Manchester City. The club is currently preparing for the 2020-2021 season in Austria.

The 2020-2021 season of the Premier League is scheduled to commence on September 12. (ANI)

