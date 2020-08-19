Reinier joins Borussia Dortmund on loan

Left Menu
Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday announced that they have signed Reinier from Real Madrid on a two-year loan agreement.

ANI | Dortmund | Updated: 19-08-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 20:39 IST
Reinier (right) (Photo/ Borussia Dortmund Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday announced that they have signed Reinier from Real Madrid on a two-year loan agreement. "The Brazil U23 international joins the Black & Yellows from Real Madrid on a two-year loan agreement," the club said in a statement.

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said the 18-year-old possesses enormous talent. "Reinier is a player who possesses enormous talent and can be deployed in various attacking positions. We've been keeping tabs on the lad for over two years; in addition to his outstanding technical qualities, he also boasts a strong physical presence," the club's official website quoted Zorc as saying.

"Following the long break from competitive football, we'll give him the necessary time to adapt to professional football in Germany and he can then be an additional option for us going forward," he added. Upon signing the contract, Reinier said: "I'm happy that I'm now at BVB. The club is known for its focus on young players and improving them. I would like to learn a lot and play a lot here, help the team, and be successful. I hope that we'll experience many happy moments together." (ANI)

