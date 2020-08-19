Sumit Nagal advances to quarter-finals of Prague Open

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal on Wednesday progressed to the quarter-finals of the Prague Open. Nagal registered a 5-7, 7-6, 6-3 win over Czech's Jiri Lehecka to advance in the competition.

Before this, Nagal had defeated Britain's Jay Clarke. During the match, Nagal was enjoying a 6-3, 5-7, 4-1 lead when his opponent was retired hurt. In the next round, Nagal will take on three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Nagal had received a direct entry into the men's singles main draw of the US Open 2020. The competition is scheduled to be played from August 31 to September 13 in New York. (ANI)