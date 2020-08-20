Lightning eliminate Jackets on Point's OT goal

Left Menu
Brayden Point's overtime goal gave the Tampa Bay Lightning a series-clinching 5-4 victory in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first-round matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday in Toronto. Point scored 5:12 into the extra frame to send Tampa Bay into the second round for the fourth time in six seasons.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 01:31 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 00:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Brayden Point's overtime goal gave the Tampa Bay Lightning a series-clinching 5-4 victory in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first-round matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday in Toronto. Point scored 5:12 into the extra frame to send Tampa Bay into the second round for the fourth time in six seasons. Point also scored the winner during the Lightning's epic five-overtime victory over Columbus in Game 1 of the series.

The victory provides some revenge for the Lightning, who were eliminated by Columbus in a four-game sweep in the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Trailing 4-2 with 10:27 left on the clock, the Lightning forced overtime on goals from Kevin Shattenkirk and Anthony Cirelli. The equalizing score from Cirelli came with only 98 seconds remaining in regulation.

Point had a goal and two assists in Game 5. Nikita Kucherov recorded three assists to establish a new Lightning record for career postseason points. Kucherov has 70 points (31 goals, 39 assists) in the playoffs, topping Martin St. Louis' old milestone of 68 points.

Cirelli also had an assist to go along with his game-tying goal. Tyler Johnson and Blake Coleman scored Tampa Bay's other two goals. After Tampa Bay established a 2-0 lead within the first seven minutes, Columbus responded by scoring the game's next four goals.

Alexander Wennberg and Nick Foligno each had a goal and an assist for Columbus, while Cam Atkinson and Vladislav Gavrikov each recorded two assists. Kevin Stenlund and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored the Jackets' other two goals. Columbus outshot the Lightning by a 41-25 margin. Twenty-four of the Blue Jackets' shots came in the second period, setting a new Columbus team record for shots in any period of a playoff game.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 37 of 41 shots to improve to 6-2-0 in this year's playoffs. Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo stopped 20 of 25 shots.

With the Game 5 defeat, the Blue Jackets finish the 2020 playoffs with a 1-3 record in overtime and a 1-5 record in one-goal games. Columbus led the NHL in one-goal victories during the regular season.

