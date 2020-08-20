Titans agree to deal with QB Siemian

Quarterback Trevor Siemian and the Tennessee Titans agreed to a one-year contract on Wednesday, according to Mike McCartney, the player's agent. Siemian, who has made 25 career NFL starts, is expected to compete with Logan Woodside for the backup job behind Ryan Tannehill.

Tennessee also reportedly cut quarterback Cole McDonald on Wednesday. He was the team's seventh-round pick in April out of Hawaii. Siemian, 28, was the Denver Broncos' main starter for two seasons and passed for 30 touchdowns and 24 interceptions during the tenure.

He set career highs of 3,401 yards and 18 touchdowns in 14 games in 2016, but his production dropped in 2017 when he played in 11 games (10 starts) and tossed more interceptions (14 to 10) than the previous campaign. Siemian finished the 2017 season on injured reserve due to a left shoulder injury.

Siemian was traded to the Minnesota Vikings following the season but didn't see any playing time in 2018. He spent last season with the New York Jets and suffered a season-ending left ankle injury in a mid-September start in place of injured starter Sam Darnold. The 25-year-old Woodside has never played in an NFL game.

Woodside played college football at Toledo and was a seventh-round pick in the 2018 draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals waived him shortly before the start of the 2018 season and the Titans signed him to their practice squad. He was released by Tennessee three-plus weeks later.

The following spring, Woodside passed for 1,353 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions for the San Antonio Commanders of the Alliance of American Football. After the league suspended operations, Woodside re-signed with the Titans. Woodside established school career records of 10,514 yards and 93 touchdowns at Toledo from 2013-17. He also threw 25 interceptions.

Woodside also set Toledo's single-season touchdown passes mark with 45 in 2016. McDonald passed for 8,032 yards, 70 touchdowns and 24 interceptions at Hawaii from 2016-19. He also rushed for 12 touchdowns.

The Titans also reportedly agreed to terms with tight end Geoff Swaim. Swaim, 27, has 48 receptions for 401 yards and one touchdown in five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys (2015-18) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2019).

--Field Level Media