Left Menu
Development News Edition

Titans agree to deal with QB Siemian

Siemian, 28, was the Denver Broncos' main starter for two seasons and passed for 30 touchdowns and 24 interceptions during the tenure. He set career highs of 3,401 yards and 18 touchdowns in 14 games in 2016, but his production dropped in 2017 when he played in 11 games (10 starts) and tossed more interceptions (14 to 10) than the previous campaign.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 01:01 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 01:01 IST
Titans agree to deal with QB Siemian

Quarterback Trevor Siemian and the Tennessee Titans agreed to a one-year contract on Wednesday, according to Mike McCartney, the player's agent. Siemian, who has made 25 career NFL starts, is expected to compete with Logan Woodside for the backup job behind Ryan Tannehill.

Tennessee also reportedly cut quarterback Cole McDonald on Wednesday. He was the team's seventh-round pick in April out of Hawaii. Siemian, 28, was the Denver Broncos' main starter for two seasons and passed for 30 touchdowns and 24 interceptions during the tenure.

He set career highs of 3,401 yards and 18 touchdowns in 14 games in 2016, but his production dropped in 2017 when he played in 11 games (10 starts) and tossed more interceptions (14 to 10) than the previous campaign. Siemian finished the 2017 season on injured reserve due to a left shoulder injury.

Siemian was traded to the Minnesota Vikings following the season but didn't see any playing time in 2018. He spent last season with the New York Jets and suffered a season-ending left ankle injury in a mid-September start in place of injured starter Sam Darnold. The 25-year-old Woodside has never played in an NFL game.

Woodside played college football at Toledo and was a seventh-round pick in the 2018 draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals waived him shortly before the start of the 2018 season and the Titans signed him to their practice squad. He was released by Tennessee three-plus weeks later.

The following spring, Woodside passed for 1,353 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions for the San Antonio Commanders of the Alliance of American Football. After the league suspended operations, Woodside re-signed with the Titans. Woodside established school career records of 10,514 yards and 93 touchdowns at Toledo from 2013-17. He also threw 25 interceptions.

Woodside also set Toledo's single-season touchdown passes mark with 45 in 2016. McDonald passed for 8,032 yards, 70 touchdowns and 24 interceptions at Hawaii from 2016-19. He also rushed for 12 touchdowns.

The Titans also reportedly agreed to terms with tight end Geoff Swaim. Swaim, 27, has 48 receptions for 401 yards and one touchdown in five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys (2015-18) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2019).

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

Kenya: Airtel users across the country face mobile data downtime

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Rock bottom' Lebanon must reform for long-term aid -U.S.

There is no more foreign money for a Lebanese leadership that enriches itself and spurns the popular will, a top U.S. official said on Wednesday, saying Lebanon had hit rock bottom with its Aug. 4 port explosion and must now enact profound ...

Unusual for U.S. Treasury to get a cut of any TikTok sale -White House aide

President Donald Trump wants to deny China some of the proceeds from the sale of ByteDances U.S. operations of its video-sharing app TikTok, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Wednesday, but it would be unusual for any compan...

US won't seek death penalty against pair of IS militants

The Justice Department has notified the British government that it will not pursue the death penalty against two Islamic State militants suspected in the beheadings of Western hostages, removing a hurdle in the potential prosecution of the ...

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

When is Love Alarm Season 2 going to be renewed Season 1 of Love Alarm streamed on Netflix on August 22 last year. Since then the series fans across the world are ardently waiting to know when the second season will be out.Thanks to the cre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020