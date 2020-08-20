Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court rules videos inadmissible in Kraft case

"The act of video surveillance itself is perhaps the most intrusive form of electronic law enforcement spying," the court said. However, a judge had signed off on what's known as a "sneak and peek" warrant to allow cameras to be installed secretly at the Florida day spa, which was under investigation for allegedly serving as a cover for prostitution.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 01:42 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 01:42 IST
Court rules videos inadmissible in Kraft case

Video footage that purportedly shows New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft engaging in an illegal sex act can't be admitted as evidence against him, a Florida appeals court ruled Wednesday. The prosecution had challenged a ruling by a lower court that the videos taken at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla., were inadmissible.

Kraft was one of 24 men charged with soliciting prostitution at the spa. Kraft has pleaded not guilty to two counts of soliciting, which allegedly occurred in January 2019. "We find the trial courts properly concluded that the criminal defendants had standing to challenge the video surveillance and that total suppression of the video recordings was constitutionally warranted," read the ruling from Florida's Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal.

The court said that law enforcement didn't have the right to film customers inside a business as part of an investigation. "The act of video surveillance itself is perhaps the most intrusive form of electronic law enforcement spying," the court said.

However, a judge had signed off on what's known as a "sneak and peek" warrant to allow cameras to be installed secretly at the Florida day spa, which was under investigation for allegedly serving as a cover for prostitution. The videos were the key pieces of evidence against Kraft, the 79-year-old billionaire who also owns the New England Revolution of Major League Soccer.

Kraft's trial was postponed indefinitely in May to allow for the appeal to be heard. Should prosecutors eventually decide to drop the charges, Kraft still could be subject to discipline from the NFL.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

Kenya: Airtel users across the country face mobile data downtime

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bahrain ends mandatory self-isolation for all arrivals

Bahrain announced on Wednesday it would end a protocol that required all those arriving in the country to self-isolate at home for 10 days regardless of the outcome of testing, its health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.Instead, i...

First-ever flight from Antananarivo to Mumbai to bring 61 stranded Indians

The first-ever flight from Antananarivo to Mumbai, Air Madagascar will be evacuating 61 Indians stranded due to COVID-19 pandemic and to bring back about 160 Malagasy citizens from India on Thursday. We at the Embassy of India in Antananari...

Mali coup: UN peacekeeping mission ‘must and will continue’ operations

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres continues to follow the developments very closely and with deep concern, his Spokesman, Stphane Dujarric, told journalists on Wednesday. The UN chief had earlier condemned the mutiny, while calling for...

Woman, her kids went missing in Andhra's West Godavari, locals suspect suicide

A woman along with her two children went missing since Tuesday in West Godavari district, police said. Kovvuru town inspector MVSN Murty said the locals suspect that the three might have jumped into the river but nobody saw them committing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020