Trail Blazers' Collins (ankle) out at least one week

Portland Trail Blazers big man Zach Collins will miss at least one more week due to a stress reaction in his left ankle, the team said Wednesday. The injury was pinpointed during an MRI exam with the Trail Blazers labeling it as a "Malleolar stress reaction."

Portland said Collins will be re-evaluated in one week. The timetable means Collins will miss at least three more games of the Western Conference first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers. He sat out Tuesday's 100-93 win over the Lakers after being injured in Saturday's play-in victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

A potential Game 5 is slated for Wednesday, Aug. 26. Collins, 22, is averaging 7.0 points and 6.3 rebounds in 11 games this season. He missed 4 1/2 months due to a dislocated left shoulder prior to the season being paused by the coronavirus pandemic.

--Field Level Media