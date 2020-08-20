Braves-Nationals game postponed due to rain

Wednesday night's game between the Braves and Washington Nationals in Atlanta was postponed due to rain. The game has been rescheduled as part of a traditional doubleheader on Sept. 4 at 4:10 p.m. ET, it was announced.

The teams split the first two games of the series. The Nationals return home to take on the Miami Marlins on Friday. The Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies starting Friday night.

--Field Level Media