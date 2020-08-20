Left Menu
Report: Nets' Harris leaves bubble for non-medical reason

Harris, 28, scored 14 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in Brooklyn's Game 2 loss against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. He shot 48.6 percent from the field and 42.4 percent from beyond the arc. The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Harris in the second round (No. 33 overall) out of Virginia in 2014.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 06:05 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 06:05 IST
Brooklyn Nets guard-forward Joe Harris has left the NBA bubble near Orlando because of a personal, non-medical reason, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic on Wednesday evening. Harris, 28, scored 14 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in Brooklyn's Game 2 loss against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. His absence leaves yet another scoring void for the Nets, who already are without Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan.

The Nets are down 2-0 to the Raptors in the best-of-seven series. At minimum, Harris will miss two games due to the safety and quarantine protocols at the bubble. In 69 games during the regular season, Harris posted career highs with averages of 14.5 points and 4.3 rebounds. He shot 48.6 percent from the field and 42.4 percent from beyond the arc.

The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Harris in the second round (No. 33 overall) out of Virginia in 2014. He spent two seasons with Cleveland before moving on to Brooklyn, where he has played the past four seasons. --Field Level Media

