Champions League: Bayern Munich defeat Lyon, to clash with PSG in finals

Bayern Munich defeated Lyon 3-0 on Wednesday (local time) at the Jose Alvalade Stadium to progress to the finals of the Champions League. With this result, Bayern Munich will face Paris Saint-Germain in the finals of the tournament on Sunday, August 23.

Bayern Munich maintained the bulk of ball possession in the match, and as a result, the side was able to maintain pressure on their opponents. The first goal of the match was scored by Serge Gnabry in the 18th minute and as a result, he put Bayern Munich in the lead.

Gnabry once again scored another goal for Bayern in the 33rd minute, giving the side a 2-0 lead in the first half. At the half-time mark, Bayern went in with a 2-0 lead over Lyon.

In the second half, Bayern further tightened the grip over their opponents and they did not give Lyon any chance of coming up with consistent attacking moves. The final nail in the coffin was put by Robert Lewandowski as he scored a goal in the 88nd minute to give Bayern Munich a 3-0 win in the match.

On Tuesday, Paris Saint Germain had defeated RB Leipzig 3-0 in the first semi-final of the Champions League. (ANI)