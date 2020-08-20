Left Menu
Development News Edition

Basel parts with coach Koller after Europa League exit

Later Wednesday, Basel said three players tested positive for COVID-19 and a fourth who had spent time with them was also self-isolating and would miss the cup game next Tuesday. Koller took over at Basel two years ago after a successful spell with the Austrian national team, including qualifying for the 2016 European Championship.

PTI | Basel | Updated: 20-08-2020 09:21 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 09:21 IST
Basel parts with coach Koller after Europa League exit

Days after losing in the Europa League quarterfinals, Basel said it is parting with coach Marcel Koller. Basel said in a statement Koller would not have his contract renewed after completing the Swiss Cup competition this month.

Basel is preparing for the delayed domestic semifinal match after returning from the Europa League tournament in Germany, where it lost to Shakhtar Donetsk 4-1 last week. Later Wednesday, Basel said three players tested positive for COVID-19 and a fourth who had spent time with them was also self-isolating and would miss the cup game next Tuesday.

Koller took over at Basel two years ago after a successful spell with the Austrian national team, including qualifying for the 2016 European Championship. He arrived one year after Basel's run of eight straight Swiss titles ended, and the team slipped to a third-place finish last month behind defending champion Young Boys.

Basel gave no details of who will replace Koller. The three virus cases were identified as Brazilian players Arthur Cabral and Eric Ramires, plus Eray Cömert of Switzerland. Basel said the players had not traveled to a high-risk area during the break from training. The fourth player also in 10-day quarantine is Samuele Campo.

The team begins the Swiss league season on Sept. 20, days after Basel starts the next Europa League in the second qualifying round..

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korean coronavirus infections fan out nationwide from church cluster

Novel coronavirus infections have spread nationwide from a church in the South Korean capital, raising fears that one of the worlds virus mitigation success stories might yet suffer a disastrous outbreak, a top health official said on Thurs...

Kamala Harris accepts vice presidential nod, says Trump costs American 'lives and livelihoods'

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president on Wednesday, imploring the country to elect Joe Biden in November and accusing President Donald Trump of failed leadership that had cost lives and livelihoods...

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' to resume production in September

Robert Pattinsons upcoming superhero flick The Batman will resume shooting in early September. According to Variety, the film will be shot at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, United Kingdom.Filming for the comic book adventure film wa...

2 players out of Western & Southern Open after COVID contact

Two players were dropped from the tennis tournament that will precede the U.S. Open at its Flushing Meadow site after they were in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The Western Southern Open issued a statement Wednesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020