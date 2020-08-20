Left Menu
Current Bayern Munich squad better than 2013 Champions League-winning unit: Manuel Neuer

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has said that the side has more talent at their disposal now as compared to their Champions League team in 2013.

ANI | Lisbon | Updated: 20-08-2020 09:22 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 09:22 IST
Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. . Image Credit: ANI

Neuer, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng and Thomas Muller were a part of the Bayern Munich squad which won the Champions League in 2013 after defeating Borrusia Dortmund in the finals. "We are better positioned across the board. Now we have a class that not only includes the 18-man squad, it is fantastic what a great team we have," Goal.com quoted Neuer as saying.

The Bayern skipper also heaped praise on the manager Hansi Flick and said that he developed his players very well in terms of preparation. "Calm characterises him, especially before games like this," Neuer said. "He prepared us very well for the games, no matter which opponent we played against. We always have a plan. You can see the result on the pitch," Neuer said.

In the match against Lyon, Serge Gnabry scored twice for Bayern while Lewandowski also registered one goal to give the side a 3-0 win. With this, the pair of Gnabry and Lewandowski with the pair surpassed a record previously set by Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale for Real Madrid.

The Bayern duo has now combined for 24 goals in the competition, surpassing the previous record set by Ronaldo and Bale, who fired 23 times between them during the 2013-14 Champions League. Bayern Munich will now take on Paris Saint-Germain in the finals of the Champions League on Sunday, August 23. (ANI)

