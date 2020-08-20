Left Menu
Astros sock four homers, rout Rockies

Kyle Tucker tripled twice and homered among his four hits, Martin Maldonado, Carlos Correa and George Springer also homered, and the Houston Astros beat the Colorado Rockies 13-6 on Wednesday night in Denver.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 09:41 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 09:41 IST
Astros sock four homers, rout Rockies

Kyle Tucker tripled twice and homered among his four hits, Martin Maldonado, Carlos Correa and George Springer also homered, and the Houston Astros beat the Colorado Rockies 13-6 on Wednesday night in Denver. Correa had three hits and Springer, Maldonado, Jose Altuve, Abraham Toro and Taylor Jones had two hits each for Houston, which has won seven straight. Tucker had four RBIs, Correa drove in three runs, and Jones knocked in two.

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman left the game in the fourth inning after apparently injuring his right leg on a double to right. Toro replaced him. Matt Kemp, Chris Owings and Raimel Tapia had two hits each for Colorado, which has lost eight of its past 10.

Correa led off the fifth inning with a home run, his third of the season, off Ryan Castellani (0-1) to snap a 1-1 tie. Tucker tripled to right and scored on Jones' first major league hit, a single. Houston extended the lead in the sixth and chased Castellani. Tucker greeted reliever Jeff Hoffman with another triple to score two, and Jones followed with a single to make it 6-1.

Castellani allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out one in 5 2/3 innings. The Astros tacked on four more in the seventh inning. Springer led off with a double, moved up on Altuve's single and scored on Toro's single. One out later, Yuli Gurriel doubled home two more. After Ashton Goudeau replaced Hoffman, Gurriel scored on Correa's single.

Springer hit a solo homer in the eighth before Colorado got two in the bottom of the inning on Drew Butera's RBI double and Tony Wolters' run-scoring single. That ended the night for Framber Valdez (2-2), who allowed three runs, one earned, on seven hits and a walk in 7 2/3 innings. He struck out five. Tucker capped his night with a two-run homer in the ninth, his third. The Rockies scored three in the in the bottom of the ninth on Owings' RBI single and Brendan Rodgers two-run single.

Colorado went ahead 1-0 in the second when Kemp reached on a one-out single, moved to second on Valdez's throwing error and came home on Tapia's single. Maldonado tied it with a solo home run in the third inning, his third of the season.

--Field Level Media

