Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gnabry close to becoming world-class player: Hansi Flick

Bayern Munich's head coach Hansi Flick has said that Serge Gnabry is close to becoming a world-class player.

ANI | Lisbon | Updated: 20-08-2020 10:15 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 10:15 IST
Gnabry close to becoming world-class player: Hansi Flick
Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick. . Image Credit: ANI

Bayern Munich's head coach Hansi Flick has said that Serge Gnabry is close to becoming a world-class player. His remark came after Bayern Munich reached the finals of the Champions League and the side would now be facing Paris Saint-Germain in the summit clash.

Bayern defeated Lyon 3-0 in the semi-finals with the goals coming from Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski. "When you see Serge's development over the last few years, you have to say that he is close to a world-class player," Goal.com quoted Flick as saying.

"We are very happy that he scored two goals and that we are happy to have him. He has tremendous qualities and I think he is far from the end of his development," he added. Gnabry now has nine goals in nine Champions League games this season, including four goals coming in the 7-2 win against Tottenham earlier in the season.

The striker has now been with the club for the last three years. In the match against Lyon, Serge Gnabry scored twice for Bayern while Lewandowski also registered one goal to give the side a 3-0 win.

With this, the pair of Gnabry and Lewandowski with the pair surpassed a record previously set by Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale for Real Madrid. The Bayern duo has now combined for 24 goals in the competition, surpassing the previous record set by Ronaldo and Bale, who fired 23 times between them during the 2013-14 Champions League.

Bayern Munich will now take on Paris Saint-Germain in the finals of the Champions League on Sunday, August 23. (ANI)

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Royals’ Keller nearly unhittable in shutout of Reds

Brad Keller continued his stellar start to the season, allowing three hits in 6 23 scoreless innings, as the Kansas City Royals defeated the Cincinnati Reds 4-0 on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader. Keller didnt allow a hit unti...

MSRTC resumes inter-district bus services after five months

Inter-district bus services of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation MSRTC resumed on Thursday morning after a gap of almost five months, officials said. The Maharashtra government on Wednesday permitted the state-owned undertaki...

Canadiens top Flyers to avoid elimination

Nick Suzuki notched the game-winning goal, Montreal finally solved hot Philadelphia goalie Carter Hart, and the Canadiens staved off first-round elimination Wednesday night with a 5-3 win over the top-seed Flyers in Toronto. Montreals Game ...

Langer explains why Khawaja, Short were not selected for UK tour

Australia coach Justin Langer on Thursday explained why Usman Khawaja and DArcy Short were not selected for the upcoming limited-overs series against England which includes three T20Is and three ODIs. The way were going to set up our game p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020