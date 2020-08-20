Gnabry close to becoming world-class player: Hansi Flick

Bayern Munich's head coach Hansi Flick has said that Serge Gnabry is close to becoming a world-class player. His remark came after Bayern Munich reached the finals of the Champions League and the side would now be facing Paris Saint-Germain in the summit clash.

Bayern defeated Lyon 3-0 in the semi-finals with the goals coming from Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski. "When you see Serge's development over the last few years, you have to say that he is close to a world-class player," Goal.com quoted Flick as saying.

"We are very happy that he scored two goals and that we are happy to have him. He has tremendous qualities and I think he is far from the end of his development," he added. Gnabry now has nine goals in nine Champions League games this season, including four goals coming in the 7-2 win against Tottenham earlier in the season.

The striker has now been with the club for the last three years. In the match against Lyon, Serge Gnabry scored twice for Bayern while Lewandowski also registered one goal to give the side a 3-0 win.

With this, the pair of Gnabry and Lewandowski with the pair surpassed a record previously set by Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale for Real Madrid. The Bayern duo has now combined for 24 goals in the competition, surpassing the previous record set by Ronaldo and Bale, who fired 23 times between them during the 2013-14 Champions League.

Bayern Munich will now take on Paris Saint-Germain in the finals of the Champions League on Sunday, August 23. (ANI)