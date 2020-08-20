Left Menu
NBA roundup: Doncic, Mavs pull level with Clippers

Kristaps Porzingis added 23 points and seven rebounds, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 17 points, and Trey Burke finished with 16 points as the Mavericks leveled the best-of-seven series. Seth Curry chipped in 15 points and Boban Marjanovic, a former Clipper, hit 6 of 8 shots on his way to 13 points.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 11:00 IST
Luka Doncic had 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Dallas Mavericks earned a 127-114 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday near Orlando to even their opening-round Western Conference playoff series at one win apiece. Kristaps Porzingis added 23 points and seven rebounds, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 17 points, and Trey Burke finished with 16 points as the Mavericks leveled the best-of-seven series.

Seth Curry chipped in 15 points and Boban Marjanovic, a former Clipper, hit 6 of 8 shots on his way to 13 points. Marjanovic added nine rebounds. Kawhi Leonard had 35 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers. Lou Williams contributed 23 points, while Paul George, who was limited by foul trouble, had 14 points and 10 boards. Marcus Morris Sr. had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Toronto Raptors 104 - Brooklyn Nets 99 Norman Powell scored 12 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, Fred VanVleet had 24 points and 10 assists and Toronto rallied to defeat Brooklyn to grab a 2-0 lead in the first-round series.

The Raptors, who raced to a 33-point first-half lead in Monday's win, fell behind by 14 in the first quarter of Game 2 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference clash. The Nets still led by six entering the fourth quarter, but the defending NBA champion Raptors opened the period with a 19-5 run to lead 93-85 with 6:21 remaining.

Utah Jazz 124 - Denver Nuggets 105 Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and Jordan Clarkson added 26 to help Utah run away with a victory the Denver in Game 2 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series.

Mitchell also dished out eight assists to help the Jazz even the series at 1-1. Utah finished with 32 assists on 45 baskets and shot 20 of 44 (45.5 percent) from the 3-point arc. Royce O'Neale chipped in a career-high eight assists to help fuel the offense. The Jazz turned the ball over only eight times. Nikola Jokic scored 28 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out six assists to lead Denver. Michael Porter Jr. added 28 points for the Nuggets, who trailed the entire second half.

Boston Celtics 128 - Philadelphia 76ers 101 Boston recorded a second straight comfortable win to begin its playoff series against Philadelphia, getting 33 points from Jayson Tatum for a 2-0 series lead.

Equaling the most 3-pointers in their heralded postseason history, the Eastern Conference's third seed outscored the 76ers 57-15 from beyond the arc to successfully follow up on a 109-101 win in the opener. Kemba Walker added 22 points and Jaylen Brown 20 for the Celtics, who had lost three of four to the 76ers in the regular season. Joel Embiid led all scorers with 34 points for the 76ers.

--Field Level Media

