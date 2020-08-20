Left Menu
Development News Edition

Encarnacion's two homers help White Sox top Tigers

Encarnacion opened the scoring with a solo home run leading off the second inning. Detroit's Jeimer Candelario doubled to right field on the first pitch of Dunning's career, but the right-hander recovered to retire 11 in a row before Jonathan Schoop and Victor Reyes strung together successive, two-out singles in the fourth.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 11:45 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 11:45 IST
Encarnacion's two homers help White Sox top Tigers

Edwin Encarnacion smacked two solo home runs, and Jose Abreu went 2-for-4 with the go-ahead solo shot to help the host Chicago White Sox defeat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Wednesday night for their fourth consecutive victory. Abreu and Encarnacion hit eighth-inning blasts against Tigers left-hander Gregory Soto as the Tigers lost their eighth straight game.

White Sox closer Alex Colome worked a perfect ninth for his sixth save in as many opportunities. Starting pitchers Dane Dunning of the White Sox and Casey Mize of the Tigers both pitched into the fifth inning in their major league debuts.

Neither right-hander factored into the decision. Dunning spaced three runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings with one walk and seven strikeouts. Mize -- the No. 1 overall selection in the 2018 draft -- compiled a nearly identical line, allowing three runs on seven hits with zero walks and seven strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings. The bullpens took it from there. Four Chicago relievers combined on 4 2/3 innings of hitless relief with one walk and four strikeouts. Evan Marshall (1-1) was the winner after striking out one in a scoreless eighth.

Detroit relievers held the White Sox in check until the eighth. Soto (0-1) allowed two runs on two hits while striking out one in his lone inning. Encarnacion opened the scoring with a solo home run leading off the second inning.

Detroit's Jeimer Candelario doubled to right field on the first pitch of Dunning's career, but the right-hander recovered to retire 11 in a row before Jonathan Schoop and Victor Reyes strung together successive, two-out singles in the fourth. Dunning struck out Jorge Bonifacio to end the inning, however. Neither pitcher issued a walk until Dunning did so with one out in the fifth. The next batter, Candelario, hit a three-run home run that narrowly eluded a leaping attempt by White Sox center fielder Adam Engel, giving Detroit a 3-1 lead.

Chicago rallied to tie the game in the bottom half behind consecutive RBI singles from Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada. Anderson's hit scored Zack Collins, who doubled to lead off the inning, snapping an 0-for-14 skid to begin the season. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

World needs to go beyond orthodoxes due to unprecedented COVID-19 challenge: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday on said that the world faces an unprecedented challenge due to COVID-19 and there is a need to go beyond orthodoxes. As we come out of this pandemic, let us be clear on one fact that the wo...

Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore India's cleanest city, Surat and Navi Mumbai bag second and third spot

Indore is Indias cleanest city in Swachh Survekshan 2020, the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of the country. The city has bagged the spot fourth time in a row. Gujarats Surat is on second spot and Maharashtras Navi Mumbai is...

Coach Silverwood backs early starts to Test matches in England

Head coach Chris Silverwood is in favour of early starts to Test matches in England to make up for lost time due to adverse weather, saying he and his team will have no complaints if the change is introduced in the final red-ball fixture ag...

Contempt case: SC rejects Bhushan's submission for hearing on sentence by another bench

The Supreme Court Thursday rejected the submission of activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan that another bench hear the arguments on quantum of sentence in the contempt case in which he has been held guilty for derogatory tweets against the judi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020