Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-New players in hunt for spots on England tour: Langer

And for some of the younger guys, if they force their way in through some of their performances in the practice games, that’d be great. "It’ll just be nice to have them and give them a feel for what it’s like to be around the Australian cricket team." Langer said internal practice matches would ensure players were ready for the first T20 clash against Eoin Morgan's England on Sept.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 20-08-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 12:57 IST
Cricket-New players in hunt for spots on England tour: Langer
Representative Image

Australia will pick their best 11 against England during the white-ball tour next month but fringe players can win selection by impressing in intra-squad warmup matches, coach Justin Langer said on Thursday.

Australia will bring a bumper 21-man squad for the T20 and one-day series in Southampton and Manchester due to the logistical difficulties of flying in reinforcements in the time of COVID-19. Uncapped players like Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams and Riley Meredith will hope to debut in England but Langer said none would be picked for simply being fit and present.

"When it comes to picking our first 11, we'll still be picking our best 11," he told reporters in a video call. "That's how it's always worked well in the Australian team. And for some of the younger guys, if they force their way in through some of their performances in the practice games, that'd be great.

"It'll just be nice to have them and give them a feel for what it's like to be around the Australian cricket team." Langer said internal practice matches would ensure players were ready for the first T20 clash against Eoin Morgan's England on Sept. 4, Australia's first international in nearly six months.

The tour would also be good preparation for selectors to manage players and build depth for what could be a long home summer confined to bio-secure hubs, he added. India are slated for four tests in Australia from December but the domestic schedule is yet to be settled, with an outbreak of COVID-19 in southern Victoria state a lingering concern.

Langer said bigger squads were likely to be a feature of the summer due to domestic travel curbs and border controls, which could compromise the Sheffield Shield and Big Bash League tournaments. "There's going to be some give and take, that's for sure," he said.

"The compromise might be that some of our best players might have to miss some international cricket so they can spend some time seeing their families."

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt to soon allow worshipers at Friday prayers

The Egyptian government has announced that worshipers will soon be able to attend mosque for Friday prayers now that the daily tally of confirmed new virus cases is plateauing at below 200. Egypts Minister of Religious Endowment Mohamed Mok...

Multilateralism did not rise to occasion when it was most in demand: Jaishankar

Multilateralism did not rise to the occasion when it was most in demand, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday while referring to the unprecedented challenge thrown up by the coronavirus pandemic in diverse areas globally....

Hong Kong stocks drop most in nearly 2 weeks as stimulus hopes wane, earnings drag

Hong Kong shares fell the most in nearly two weeks on Thursday, as hopes of further Chinese stimulus faded and poor corporate earnings and simmering Sino-U.S. tensions weighed on sentiment. The Hang Seng index closed down 1.5 at 24,791.39, ...

Continuous rains submerge swathes of Delhi-NCR; more predicted

Rains continued to lash the national capital and neighbouring areas on Thursday morning, triggering long traffic snarls, uprooting trees and causing damage to property in many areas. The Ayanagar weather station recorded 122.8 mm between 8....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020