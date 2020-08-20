Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Soccer-PSG title favourites for already coronavirus-threatened season

Olympique de Marseille were scheduled to play the curtain-raiser against St Etienne on Friday but four confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus at the Provence club meant that the French League postponed the match. Girondins de Bordeaux will host Nantes instead as the LFP started to reshuffle the calendar before the first kickoff of the season.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 15:07 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-PSG title favourites for already coronavirus-threatened season

With Champions League finalists Paris St Germain way above the cut, the question in France is not who will win the Ligue 1 title, but how the season will be played amid the COVID-19 crisis. Olympique de Marseille were scheduled to play the curtain-raiser against St Etienne on Friday but four confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus at the Provence club meant that the French League postponed the match.

Girondins de Bordeaux will host Nantes instead as the LFP started to reshuffle the calendar before the first kickoff of the season. The 2019-20 season was cut short with 11 games left amid the pandemic. "I'm pessimistic. I don't see this league happening in normal conditions. We're not going to have so many dates for postponed games and soon we're going to hit a wall," St Etienne coach Claude Puel said.

PSG are expected to retain Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as they aim for an eighth title in nine years. Even if coach Thomas Tuchel has some remodelling to do with captain Thiago Silva leaving, it will take some special achievement to dethrone the capital side. Olympique Lyonnais, however, are hoping to mount a challenge after being deprived of any European competition when they finished the previous season in seventh place.

Sports director Juninho said the club would "lose" talented midfielder Houssem Aouar and striker Moussa Dembele, but OL have plenty of home-grown talent, notably midfielder Rayan Cherki, who could step up this term. Coach Rudi Garcia, however, conceded the staff would have "some psychological work to do" to quickly focus on domestic duties and avoid a bad start after being eliminated in the Champions League semi-finals by Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Monaco, the only club to break PSG's recent domination, hope they can find some stability after former Bayern coach Nico Kovac was appointed to lead the 2017 champions. Marseille, runners-up last season, have found stability under Portuguese coach Andre Villas-Boas - who wanted to leave but said his players convinced him to stay.

"It was very hard for me to go back on my word after I had exposed myself publicly. The players, and only the players, were the key in making me change my mind," he said. OM, who are under the watch of UEFA after breaking financial fair play regulations, will hope to retain most of their top players after France winger Dimitri Payet extended his contract and agreed to a pay cut.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Space sector reforms not aimed at privatising ISRO: Chairman K Sivan

The recently announced space sector reforms are not aimed at privatisation of Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO, its Chairman and Secretary in the Department of Space, K Sivan asserted on Thursday. The space agency also stated that th...

Harbhajan not to fly to UAE with CSK squad on Friday, will join within 2 weeks

Chennai Super Kings squad is all set to leave for the UAE on Friday but veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh will not be boarding the flight due to personal reasons and instead join his team within two weeks. Harbhajan will not be trav...

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Peaky Blinders Season 6 may not have any official release but that cant restrict fans from speculating what they can see next. The imminent season will surely see the returning of Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby aka Tommy. Other actors like...

CMA CGM India appoints Atit Mahajan as MD

Shipping and logistics company CMA CGM Group on Thursday said it has appointed chartered accountant Atit Mahajan as its new managing director for India operations. CMA CGM started its operations in India in 1989 and it has a network of 27 o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020