Harbhajan Singh won't travel with CSK squad to UAE on Friday

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Harbhajan Singh will not depart for Dubai with the rest of the squad on Friday due to personal reasons. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, he will arrive a week or ten days later than the squad in the UAE, ahead of the 2020 IPL.

The 40-year-old offspinner will not be in Chennai when the franchise boards its flight after a five-day training camp in the city. The veteran spinner's late arrival will make it five players for the CSK who would not be part of the squad when it first arrives in the UAE. Faf du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi, who will arrive in early September from South Africa, and Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner and Dwayne Bravo who are playing in the CPL, are the others, ESPNcricinfo reported.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who missed the training camp in Chennai due to personal reasons, will join the rest of the players on the UAE-bound flight on Friday. CSK also plan to travel with exclusive net bowlers, mainly comprising first-class, Under-19 and Under-23 state-level players for practice sessions in the UAE. Singh will otherwise be part of a spin-heavy Super Kings attack, featuring Jadeja, Tahir, Santner, Karn Sharma and Piyush Chawla.The 13th edition of the IPL will be played for 53 days, from September 19 to November 10, across three venues -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. (ANI)