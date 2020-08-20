Left Menu
Development News Edition

Player virus case hits 4th game in UEFA qualifying rounds

All three teams from Kosovo — Drita, Prishtina and Gjilani — entering this season's Champions League or Europa League have had games forfeited or postponed in just a 10-day spell. A fourth team, Slovan Bratislava of Slovakia, was prevented from playing Wednesday in the Faroe Islands.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 20-08-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 21:17 IST
Player virus case hits 4th game in UEFA qualifying rounds

A player testing positive for COVID-19 forced a Europa League preliminary game to be postponed Thursday — the fourth such incident in the early qualifying rounds for UEFA's club competitions. All four affected games involved positive tests within visiting teams — three from Kosovo — whose cases were dealt with by local public authorities in Switzerland, Gibraltar, the Faroe Islands and San Marino. One game last week was forfeited by Kosovo's champion Drita.

San Marino club Tre Penne said a player from its opponent, Gjilani of Kosovo, tested positive ahead of Thursday's game, "The player is now isolating in quarantine in the hotel where the team are staying," Tre Penne said in a statement, later adding UEFA rescheduled the game for Friday. European soccer body UEFA did not immediately confirm the game plans.

According to UEFA's new competition rules during the pandemic, Gjilani would have to play the game by a Saturday deadline or forfeit it as a 3-0 loss. All three teams from KosovoDrita, Prishtina and Gjilani — entering this season's Champions League or Europa League have had games forfeited or postponed in just a 10-day spell.

A fourth team, Slovan Bratislava of Slovakia, was prevented from playing Wednesday in the Faroe Islands. Slovan was flying replacement players to the islands to fulfil the Champions League first qualifying round game on Friday against KI Klaksvik.

UEFA requires teams to play if they can select from 13 healthy players, including one specialist goalkeeper, which have passed local authority tests. Late registration of players can exceptionally be allowed. Problems were anticipated in the tightly scheduled Champions League and Europa League qualifying rounds, where games in empty stadiums are mostly organized at a few days' notice.

They involve teams from 55 UEFA member federations traveling around Europe through September. Teams from high-ranked soccer leagues do not enter until next month. Teams are playing for up to 480,000 euros ($570,000) UEFA prize money in each early qualifying round, and can get more for travel costs. Champions League finalists Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Gemain each get around 100 million euros ($120 million) from UEFA.

UEFA has allowed teams to stage qualifying games in their home stadium, or go to a neutral country if national travel restrictions are imposed. Health protocols for games that UEFA organizes require players to be tested before matches. However, positive cases are managed by local health and public authorities applying varying standards amid virus outbreaks at different levels.

Last week, Drita had two players test positive, and a third self-isolated, before being effectively sent home from Switzerland by authorities in UEFA's home canton (state) instead of entering 10-day quarantine. Drita forfeited its game against Linfield of Northern Ireland. It was to complete a four-team mini-tournament that decided the final entry in the Champions League first qualifying round.

On returning to Kosovo, Drita said on social media "we are deeply indignant at this sudden and subjective decision" and would consider legal action. Linfield advanced to play a single-leg knockout game in Poland against Legia Warsaw.

Though Legia reported that a player tested positive, two days later the Champions League game went ahead. Legia won 1-0 on Tuesday..

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Season's heaviest rain in Noida; road caves in Gurgaon too

A road patch in Gurgaon caved in on Thursday, while ankle-deep water submerged the collectorate compound of Gautam Buddh Nagar after heavy rains over two day. Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar of Uttar Pradesh recorded its heaviest spell of rainf...

BPSL: ED raids resolution professional, former director for alleged illegal conduct

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said it has raided the premises of a resolution professional and a former director of debt-ridden BPSL after it found some clandestine clearances were taking place from the companys plant in Odisha. T...

IIFL launches next phase of green affordable housing

IIFL Home Finance on Thursday announced the launch of the sixth edition of Kutumb initiative that focuses on promoting green affordable housing. Green Affordable Housing has Asian Development Bank, German Agency for International Cooperatio...

Britain removes Portugal from quarantine list, adds Austria and Croatia

Britain removed Portugal from its COVID-19 quarantine list on Thursday, but said rising infections elsewhere meant travellers arriving from Croatia, Austria and Trinidad and Tobago would have to undergo a 14-day quarantine period.Transport ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020